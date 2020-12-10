COVID-19 has already robbed college basketball of lots of interesting matchups — among them Gonzaga-Baylor and Michigan State-Virginia. So there's no guarantee we'll get San Diego State-Arizona State. But it remains on the schedule (at least for now) and is clearly the best game expected to be played Thursday night.

Tip is at 10 ET.

So if you're on the East Coast, you might need a nap.

Arizona State enters with a 3-1 record featuring wins over Rhode Island and Cal with the lone loss coming by single digits to Villanova. The Sun Devils are led by Remy Martin and Josh Christopher — the latter of whom is a likely one-and-done guard averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game. But it should be noted that Marcus Bagley, ASU's leading rebounder, is unlikely to play after suffering a lower-leg injury last week that is expected to sideline the talented freshman against San Diego State even if it's not expected to keep him out of action much longer.

As always, we'll see.

San Diego State enters with a 4-0 record featuring a double-digit victory over UCLA. Yes, the Bruins were short-handed in that season-opener. But it was still an impressive performance from Brian Dutcher's Aztecs, who have, so far, adjusted to the loss of All-American point guard Malachi Flynn quite well.

The Aztecs started 44th at KenPom.

They're now 33rd.

Arizona State is No. 21 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. San Diego State remains unranked here. But, obviously, that will change Friday morning if the Aztecs improve to 5-0 on Thursday night.

