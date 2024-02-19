UConn held firm at the No. 1 spot in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday, while Arizona, Tennessee and Alabama both saw a boost in the poll.

The Pac-12-leading Wildcats jumped two spots to No. 4 in the poll — their highest ranking since Dec. 26, 2023. Arizona is riding a six-game win streak ahead of its marquee showdown with Washington State. Arizona holds a 0.5-game lead in the conference standings over the Cougars.

Washington State entered the Top 25 for the first time since the final poll of the 2007-08 season. The Cougars are ranked No. 22.

Alabama jumped two spots to No. 13 after commanding wins over Texas A&M and LSU. The Crimson Tide have won six of their last seven games and have a one-game lead over Tennessee in the SEC standings.

San Diego State (No. 19), Texas Tech (No. 23) and TCU (No. 25) all reentered the poll after being unranked last week.

After being ranked behind North Carolina for nearly the last three months, Duke jumped its arch-rival in the poll. The Blue Devils checked in at No. 7 after wins over Wake Forest and Florida State, while the Tar Heels dropped four spots to No. 9 following a midweek loss to Syracuse. Duke and North Carolina meet in the final game of the regular season on March 9.

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; FAU 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1;