College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles down in the Top 25 (and 1)
The Wildcats are no longer undefeated after losing to NC State
NC State's surprising 90-84 victory over Arizona Wednesday night is the type of early season result that puts the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) in a tough spot -- because it's a result featuring the team picked 12th in the ACC beating a team that was ranked second here Wednesday morning.
There's no perfect way to handle something like this.
I acknowledge that up front.
But my approach has for a while been to believe teams mostly are what I thought they'd be, good or bad, until multiple results suggest otherwise. Because, otherwise, it's very easy to overreact to one possibly fluky result and have rankings that do not jibe with reality. So congrats, NC State. And shame on you, Arizona. But, for now, Arizona remains in the Top 25 (and one) while NC State remains out. But one more unexpected loss for the Wildcats, and/or one more impressive win for the Wolfpack, and it'll be time to reconsider everything.
The updated Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley scored a game-high 24 points in Monday's win over Furman. The freshman forward is averaging a team-high 19.2 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|2
|
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk finished with 21 points on nine field goal attempts in Tuesday's victory over Texas Southern. The senior wing is averaging 20.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.
|1
|4-0
|3
|
|Miles Bridges scored 20 points in 25 minutes in Sunday's win over Stony Brook. The sophomore forward left the game with an ankle sprain.
|1
|2-1
|4
|
|The Irish beat Wichita State Wednesday despite making just four 3-pointers in the game. Bonzie Colson finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
|8
|6-0
|5
|
|The Shockers squandered a 14-point halftime lead in Wednesday's loss to Notre Dame. Zach Brown finished with a team-high 14 points.
|--
|4-1
|6
|
|Nick Richards finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's victory over Fort Wayne. Quade Green added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.
|--
|5-1
|7
|
|Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 18 points in Wednesday's win over Western Kentucky. Mikal Bridges added 17 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|8
|
|Bennie Boatwright got 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Lehigh. The junior forward is averaging 18.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game.
|--
|4-0
|9
|
|The Gators missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted Sunday but still avoided New Hampshire's upset bid. Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Hudson scored 26 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|10
|
|Dewan Huell scored 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's win over La Salle. The sophomore forward is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry scored a game-high 29 points in Monday's win at Stanford. Kenny Williams added 20 points and four rebounds for the reigning national champions.
|--
|3-0
|12
|
|The Golden Gophers shot 61.4 percent from the field in Tuesday's victory over Alabama A&M. Jordan Murphy is averaging 23.8 points and 12.2 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.
|1
|5-0
|13
|
|The Bearcats shot 50.0 percent from 3-point range in Wednesday's victory over Wyoming. Kyle Washington finished with a game-high 16 points.
|1
|6-0
|14
|
|The Wildcats missed 15 of their 17 3-point attempts in Wednesday's loss to NC State. Allonzo Trier finished 0-of-5 from beyond the arc in 37 minutes.
|12
|3-1
|15
|
|Killian Tillie scored a game-high 20 points in Saturday's win over Utah State. The Zags won by 13 even though Utah State made 11 3-pointers.
|--
|3-0
|16
|
|Terry Maston got 15 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over Creighton. The senior forward is averaging 11.0 points and 8.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|17
|
|Jordan Nwora scored 18 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over Southern Illinois. The freshman forward is averaging 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 14.0 minutes per game.
|--
|3-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 29 points and four assists in Tuesday's win over UT Arlington. The five-star freshman is averaging 25.3 points and 4.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.
|--
|4-0
|19
|
|The Gaels shot 50.9 percent from the field in Sunday's win over San Jose State. Jock Landale finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|20
|
|Trevon Bluiett finished with 21 points in 27 minutes in Monday's win over Hampton. Kerem Kanter added 15 points off the bench.
|--
|4-0
|21
|
|The Aggies shot 61.1 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 89.7 percent from the free throw line in Tuesday's win over Penn State. Robert Williams had 21 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
|--
|4-0
|22
|
|The Pirates handled NJIT easily Saturday despite getting just five points and two rebounds from Angel Delgado. Desi Rodriguez led Seton Hall with 19 points in 26 minutes.
|1
|4-0
|23
|
|The Bluejays missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Baylor. Marcus Foster was 1-of-9 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes.
|1
|4-1
|24
|
|The Horned Frogs forced 26 turnovers in Monday's win over Omaha. Vladimir Brodziansky finished with 19 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.
|1
|4-0
|25
|
|The Mountaineers created 21 Long Beach State turnovers in Monday's victory. Lamont West finished with a team-high 22 points on 11 field goal attempts.
|1
|3-1
|26
|
|Kyle Guy is averaging a team-high 18.0 points in 29.5 minutes per game. The sophomore guard is shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.
|1
|4-0
