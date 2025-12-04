Arkansas entered its game against Louisville with a 5-2 record that featured no good wins and no bad losses. In simple terms, the Razorbacks had beaten everyone they were supposed to beat and lost to everyone they were supposed to lose to.

That changed Tuesday.

Despite closing as a 2-point home underdog, Arkansas controlled the game from start to finish, led by as many as 20, never trailed and walked out of Bud Walton Arena with an 89-80 victory.

Coach John Calipari is now 20-8 all-time against Louisville, including a 14-3 mark since leaving Memphis for Kentucky in March 2009. Naturally, Calipari was asked about his relationship with the Cardinals after spending 15 seasons coaching their chief rival.

"Louisville's fine with me," Calipari said, noting his long and friendly relationship with the late Denny Crum. "We played them a bunch, beat them more than we lost to them. Tried to downplay the game, tell them it's just one game so people wouldn't lose their minds -- but they didn't listen to me."

No, they did not.

Either way, how about Arkansas? In front of a capacity crowd -- and with new football coach Ryan Silverfield firing up the students -- the Razorbacks got 21 points and five rebounds from Trevon Brazile, the lone holdover from the Eric Musselman era, and handed Louisville its first loss of the season. With the win, Arkansas rises to No. 12 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 15th straight day.

Louisville drops to No. 13.

(Note: Arkansas moving from No. 18 to No. 12, combined with Louisville falling from No. 7 to No. 13, pushed Kansas, Houston, Illinois, Texas Tech and Tennessee down one spot each through no fault of their own.)

Next up for the Razorbacks is Saturday's game against Fresno State. Seven days later, they'll face No. 17 Texas Tech in Dallas.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Arizona Motiejus Krivas finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 98-61 win over Norfolk State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Auburn. -- 7-0 2 Purdue Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-65 win at Rutgers. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. -- 8-0 3 Michigan Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 101-61 win over Gonzaga. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Rutgers. -- 7-0 4 UConn Braylon Mullins finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 61-56 win at Kansas. The Huskies' next game is Friday against East Texas A&M. -- 7-1 5 BYU AJ Dybantsa finished with 22 points and five assists in Wednesday's 91-60 win over Cal Baptist. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Clemson. -- 7-1 6 Duke Cameron Boozer finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 67-66 win over Florida. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Michigan State. -- 9-0 7 Iowa St. Joshua Jefferson finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Wednesday's 132-68 win over Alcorn State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Purdue. -- 8-0 8 Michigan St. Coen Carr finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 71-52 win over Iowa. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Duke. -- 8-0 9 Gonzaga Graham Ike missed all nine of the shots he attempted in Wednesday's 101-61 loss to Michigan. The Zags' next game is Friday against Kentucky. -- 7-1 10 Alabama Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 29 points and three assists in Wednesday's 90-84 win over Clemson. The Crimson Tide's next game is Sunday against UTSA. -- 6-2 11 N. Carolina Henri Veesar finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-64 win at Kentucky. The Tar Heels' next game is Sunday against Georgetown. -- 7-1 12 Arkansas Trevon Brazile finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 89-80 win over Louisville. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Fresno State. -- 6-2 13 Louisville Ryan Conwell missed 12 of the 16 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 89-80 loss at Arkansas. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Indiana. -- 7-1 14 Kansas Melvin Council Jr. missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 61-56 loss to UConn. The Jayhawks' next game is Sunday against Missouri. -- 6-3 15 Houston Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 66-56 win over Notre Dame. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Florida State. -- 7-1 16 Illinois Andrej Stojakovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 74-61 loss to UConn. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Tennessee. -- 6-2 17 Texas Tech JT Toppin finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 76-72 win over Wyoming. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday against LSU. -- 6-2 18 Tennessee Nate Ament missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 62-60 loss at Syracuse. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Illinois. -- 7-2 19 Nebraska Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 72-63 win over South Carolina State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Creighton. -- 8-0 20 Auburn Keyshawn Hall finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-73 win over NC State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Arizona. -- 7-2 21 Vanderbilt Tyler Tanner finished with 26 points and six assists in Wednesday's 88-69 win over SMU. The Commodores' next game is Dec. 13 against Central Arkansas. -- 9-0 22 St. John's Oziyah Sellers missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-74 loss to Auburn. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Ole Miss. -- 4-3 23 USC Chad Baker-Mazara finished with 25 points and three assists in Tuesday's 82-77 win at Oregon. The Trojans' next game is Saturday against Washington. -- 8-0 24 Kentucky Denzel Aberdeen missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 67-64 loss to North Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Gonzaga. -- 5-3 25 Iowa Isaia Howard missed five of the six shots he attempted in Tuesday's 71-52 loss at Michigan State. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against Maryland. -- 7-1 26 Baylor Tounde Yessoufou finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 110-88 win over Sacramento State. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Memphis. -- 6-1

In: Baylor

Out: Indiana