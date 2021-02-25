Arkansas entered Wednesday night's showdown with Alabama as the winners of seven straight SEC games — four of them by double-digits, one of them over nationally ranked Missouri. It was enough to push the Razorbacks into second place in the league standings. But the Crimson Tide obviously presented a different challenge. This was the same team, after all, that had smacked Arkansas by 31 points just last month.

Would this time go better?

Would it go well?

The answers delivered were overwhelming — Yes and Hell Yes. The result was a convincing 81-66 victory that improved Arkansas to 10-4 in the SEC and prevented, at least for a few days, Alabama from securing its first regular-season league title since 2002.

"I would say this team is playing really good basketball," said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

I would say he's right.

The Razorbacks attacked from the jump and took advantage of a rare (but real) homecourt advantage in this pandemic that has limited how many fans can be in arenas from coast to coast. They shot 46.3% from the field against an Alabama team that ranks fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. And they outscored the Crimson Tide 27-3 at the free-throw line, which says as much about the different styles of play as it does anything else.

Yes, it's a big discrepancy.

But when one team (Alabama) launches 48% of its field-goal attempts from beyond the arc, where fouls are uncommon, and the other team (Arkansas) mostly attacks, a discrepancy in free-throw attempts is to be expected. Either way, to focus too much on that is to lose sight of the monster Musselman has created. The Razorbacks started the season ranked 54th at KenPom. They're now 16th. And it should be noted that Arkansas is 17-2 on the season with Justin Smith in the lineup, just 1-3 without him — point being that the Hogs are a different team when the Indiana transfer is healthy, and he's been healthy and averaging 36.4 minutes per contest during Arkansas' current five-game winning streak.

Arkansas is up to No. 14 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Alabama dropped to No. 7. The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks remain first and second, respectively, in the SEC standings. Arkansas is two games back in the loss column. Each team has two games left on their regular-season schedules.

