Arkansas made a big move into the top 10 and Illinois jumped ahead of Michigan in a top-four shuffle from the Coaches Poll in the latest update to the college basketball rankings.

Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks beat South Carolina and Tennessee to close the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, and the coaches acknowledged that feat with a five-spot bump up to No. 8 in the new rankings released Monday. Gonzaga, which was off for the entire week, remained steady at No. 1 and collected 31 first-place votes. Then Michigan fell from No. 2 to No. 4 after taking two losses, clearing the path for Baylor to move up to No. 2 and Illinois to move up to No. 3 after handing the Wolverines one of those losses.

West Virginia fell four spots to No. 9 after losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State, which moved up three spots to No. 14 after notching a pair of ranked wins. Virginia matched Arkansas' five-spot rise with a jump to No. 15 after closing out the ACC regular season title, and Loyola Chicago moved up four spots to No. 18 after winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament over the weekend.

The biggest drop in the rankings came from Oklahoma, down nine spots but not out of the rankings at No. 24. Fellow Big 12 member Texas Tech joins the Sooners near the end of the rankings at No. 22 after a four-spot drop after getting passed by Purdue and others, with the Boilermakers checking in tied for No. 19 with San Diego State.

Check out the full Coaches Poll below:

1. Gonzaga (31 first-place votes)

2. Baylor

3. Illinois

4. Michigan

5. Alabama

6. Iowa

7. Houston

8. Arkansas

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Villanova

12. Kansas

13. Florida State

14. Oklahoma State

15. Virginia

16. Texas

17. Creighton

18. Loyola Chicago

19. San Diego State

19. Purdue

21. Virginia Tech

22. Texas Tech

23. USC

24. Oklahoma

25. Oregon

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 68; Brigham Young 39; Wichita St. 26; Connecticut 26; Clemson 25; Tennessee 9; Drake 8; Winthrop 7; St. Bonaventure 7; Michigan St 7; UCLA 3; Toledo 3; Wisconsin 2; North Carolina 2; Florida 2; Colorado St. 1.