I'm leaving Auburn No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's loss to Tennessee simply because I still believe the Tigers have had the best season to date, even with their recent struggles, which is why I also believe Adam Zucker will announce Auburn as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament shortly after the Selection Show begins Sunday at 6 pm ET on CBS.
Do I love it? No, I don't love it.
But if you follow these rankings regularly, you might know that I try to mostly stay focused on résumés -- without getting too caught up in the day-to-day -- in hopes of providing what amounts to a daily snapshot of how the selection committee is likely viewing the sport. It's usually smooth sailing because teams rarely separate from the pack the way Auburn clearly did before dropping three of four games just before Selection Sunday.
But that's exactly what's happened!
Auburn is still 16-5 in Quadrant 1 — which gives the Tigers two more Q1 victories than anybody else while also making them the sport's only team with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 20 of the NET. Undeniably, that's college basketball's best résumé. And given that the selection committee is instructed to view games played in November no differently than games played in March, and vice versa, the prevailing thought is that they'll respect Auburn's entire body of work and allow it to outweigh the 1-3 record in its previous four games.
And that's all I'm doing here.
If you understand, great. If not, you should definitely tweet me about it. (Haha.) Either way, it'll be interesting to see how the public reacts once the bracket is set — because a team has never won the NCAA Tournament immediately after losing three of four games, but the No. 1 overall seed in this NCAA Tournament should be a team that's lost three of its past four games and thus will be required to make history if it's going to cut nets on the first Monday in April.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Tahaad Pettiford was 0 for 8 from the field in Saturday's 70-65 loss to Tennessee. The Tigers were eliminated in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
|--
|28-5
|2
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 19 points and two assists in Saturday's 73-62 win over Louisville. The Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament.
|--
|31-3
|3
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 25 points and four assists in Saturday's 72-64 win over Arizona. The Cougars won the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|30-4
|4
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 22 points and six assists in Saturday's 104-82 win over Alabama. The Gators' next game is Sunday against Tennessee.
|--
|29-4
|5
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 20 points and four assists in Saturday's 70-65 win over Auburn. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Florida.
|1
|27-6
|6
Mich. St.
|Tre Holloman was 3-of-12 from the field in Saturday's 77-74 loss to Wisconsin. The Spartans were eliminated in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|1
|27-6
|7
St. John's
|RJ Luis Jr. finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-66 win over Creighton. The Red Storm won the Big East Tournament.
|1
|30-4
|8
Alabama
|Alex Condon was 3-of-9 from the field in Saturday's 104-82 loss to Florida. The Crimson Tide were eliminated in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
|1
|25-8
|9
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-74 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Sunday against Michigan.
|--
|26-8
|10
Texas Tech
|Elijah Hawkins was 3-of-12 from the field in Friday's 86-80 loss to Arizona. The Red Raiders were eliminated in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
|1
|25-8
|11
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps was 3-of-19 from the field in Thursday's 94-89 double-overtime loss to Texas. The Aggies were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
|2
|22-10
|12
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson committed five turnovers in Thursday's 96-92 loss to BYU. The Cyclones were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
|2
|24-9
|13
Michigan
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 81-80 win over Maryland. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday against Wisconsin.
|4
|24-9
|14
Maryland
|Rodney Rice was 3-of-9 from the field in Saturday's 81-80 loss to Michigan. The Terrapins were eliminated in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|4
|25-8
|15
Louisville
|Chucky Hepburn was 5-of-16 from the field in Saturday's 73-62 loss to Duke. The Cardinals fell in the title game of the ACC Tournament.
|3
|27-7
|16
Arizona
|Caleb Love was 7-of-19 from the field in Saturday's 72-64 loss to Houston. The Wildcats fell in the title game of the Big 12 Tournament.
|1
|22-12
|17
Clemson
|Jake Heidbreder was 1-of-5 from the field in Friday's 76-73 loss to Louisville. The Tigers were eliminated in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.
|1
|27-6
|18
Purdue
|Braden Smith was 5-of-18 from the field in Friday's 86-68 loss to Michigan. The Boilermakers were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-11
|19
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh was 1-of-6 from the field in Friday's 99-70 loss to Alabama. The Wildcats were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
|--
|22-11
|20
Memphis
|Dain Dainja finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 78-77 win over Tulane. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against UAB.
|--
|28-5
|21
Saint Mary's
|Paulius Murauskas was 0-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 58-51 loss to Gonzaga. The Gaels fell in the title game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
|--
|28-5
|22
Marquette
|David Joplin was 3-of-12 from the field in Friday's 79-63 loss to St. John's. The Golden Eagles were eliminated in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.
|--
|23-10
|23
Oregon
|Keeshawn Barthelemy was 2-of-8 from the field in Friday's 74=64 loss to Michigan State. The Ducks were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|24-9
|24
BYU
|Trevin Knell was 1-of-5 from the field in Friday's 74-54 loss to Houston. The Cougars were eliminated in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|24-9
|25
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic was 1-of-4 from the field in Friday's 88-65 loss to Maryland. The Illini were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|21-12
|26
UCLA
|Eric Dailey Jr. was 0-of-6 from the field in Friday's 86-70 loss to Wisconsin. The Bruins were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-10