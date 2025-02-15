It's the Game of the Day, and possibly the Game of the Season, in a fairly unlikely place as it pertains to the history of the sport.

No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama?

In basketball?

Despite all of the awesome football players who have come through Auburn (like Cam Newton and Bo Jackson), and all of the awesome football players who have come through Alabama (like Jalen Hurts and Derrick Henry), none of us have ever watched a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between Auburn and Alabama in football because no such game has ever been played, surprising as that might be. But, at 4 p.m. ET, we'll get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between Auburn and Alabama in basketball. And I, for one, can't wait.

It should be an awesome game between the teams ranked first and second in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Like I said on Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, I sincerely hope both Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and Alabama coach Nate Oats can find a second to take in the moment they've created when they walk onto the court inside Coleman Coliseum, because it will be a historically unprecedented moment for the state of Alabama, a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between two programs with fanbases that, at different times, couldn't have possibly imagined this type of event happening in this sport and within their borders.

Top 25 And 1 rankings