Auburn is still undefeated in the SEC and ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And Duke is still undefeated in the ACC and ranked No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. And I hope you guys realize how cool it is that the sport's two best teams (according to most humans, the NET and KenPom.com) are running through their conferences while being led by the two favorites to secure National Player of the Year honors — namely Cooper Flagg (Duke) and Johni Broome (Auburn)
This really is awesome.
Every college basketball season delivers great storylines, obviously; it's impossible for them not to given the size of the sport. But it's not normal for two players to basically separate from the pack in the POY race this early, and for them to do it while leading the two teams that have also separated from the rest of the sport, at least according to the betting markets. Right now, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Auburn at +380 to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Duke is +390. Nobody else is better than +1000.
Needless to say, we have a ways to go. And single-elimination postseason tournaments are often unpredictable and inadequate representations of the regular season that just unfolded. But, that acknowledged, it's fun to think about a possible title game between Auburn and Duke, a rematch of a game they played at Cameron Indoor Stadium in early December, a game between the dominant SEC champ and the dominant ACC champ, between Broome, the 22-year-old graduate student, and Flagg, the 18-year-old freshman.
Whatever we get on that first Monday in April, I'll be pumped for it.
But, man, getting Auburn-Duke would really be something.
And, if the brackets unfold to form, that is what we'll get.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 92-82 win at Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|20-1
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 21 points and seven assists in Saturday's 87-70 win over North Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Syracuse.
|--
|19-2
|3
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 20 points and six assists in Saturday's 90-69 win over Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|19-3
|4
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 64-44 win over Florida. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Missouri.
|--
|18-4
|5
Florida
|Alijah Martin was 2-of-12 from the field in Saturday's 64-44 loss at Tennessee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|18-3
|6
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones was 4-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 80-61 loss to Kansas State. The Cyclones' next game is Monday at Kansas.
|--
|17-4
|7
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell was 3-of-10 from the field in Saturday's 77-69 loss to UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at St. John's.
|--
|18-4
|8
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman was 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 70-64 loss at USC. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at UCLA.
|--
|18-3
|9
Kentucky
|Koby Brea was 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 89-79 loss to Arkansas. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|15-6
|10
Houston
|Milos Uzan was 4-of-12 from the field in Saturday's 82-81 overtime loss to Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|17-4
|11
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and seven assists in Friday's 81-76 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Iowa.
|--
|17-5
|12
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 25 points and two assists in Saturday's 76-72 win at South Carolina. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|17-5
|13
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 86-83 win at Rice. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Tulsa.
|--
|18-4
|14
Missouri
|Caleb Grill finished with 20 points and two assists in Saturday's 88-61 win at Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Tennessee.
|--
|17-4
|15
Texas Tech
|Chance McMillian finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 82-81 overtime win at Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|--
|17-4
|16
Kansas
|KJ Adams turned the ball over four times in Saturday's 81-70 loss at Baylor. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|15-6
|17
Ole Miss
|Jaylen Murray was 0-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 92-82 loss to Auburn. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|16-6
|18
Michigan
|Danny Wolf finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 66-63 win at Rutgers. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Oregon.
|--
|16-5
|19
St. John's
|Kadary Richmond finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 68-66 win over Providence. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Marquette.
|--
|19-3
|20
Miss. St.
|Michael Nwoko was 0-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 88-61 loss to Missouri. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|16-6
|21
Clemson
|Chase Hunter finished with 20 points and two assists in Saturday's 68-58 win at NC State. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|18-4
|22
Maryland
|Derik Queen finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 76-68 win over Wisconsin. The Terrapins' next game is Thursday at Ohio State.
|1
|17-5
|23
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 27 points and three assists in Saturday's 75-69 win at Northwestern. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|1
|17-5
|24
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 27 points and seven assists in Saturday's 81-72 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at BYU.
|1
|15-6
|25
Illinois
|Will Riley finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 87-79 win over Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Wednesday at Rutgers.
|NR
|15-7
|26
Louisville
|Reyne Smith was 1-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 77-70 loss at Georgia Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at Boston College.
|--
|16-6