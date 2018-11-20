College basketball rankings: Auburn gets a shot at No. 1 Duke in matchup of top 10 teams in Maui Invitational
Bruce Pearl's Tigers are No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1
LAHAINA, Hawaii -- The best possible semifinal the Maui Invitational could produce was always going to be Duke-Auburn. On Monday, it produced it. So now we'll have a matchup of top-10 teams on Tuesday here at the Lahaina Civic Center. It'll be the team ranked No. 1 (Duke) in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1 vs. the team ranked No. 10 (Auburn) in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Tickets on the secondary market are expensive.
The cheapest ticket via SeatGeek on Tuesday morning was around $500.
A courtside seat was priced at $2,700.
"We recognize that [Auburn] is capable, definitely capable, of beating us," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Monday's 94-60 win over San Diego State in which his four freshmen starters combined for 63 points. And, technically, he's right.
KenPom's projected final score is Duke 82, Auburn 76. That's not a big difference. And, remember, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl went 3-1 in two seasons at Tennessee against Billy Donovan's teams that won back-to-back national championships at Florida -- and he beat John Calipari's top-ranked Memphis team at FedExForum in February 2008. In other words, Pearl is historically good in these spots. So this should be the Blue Devils' toughest test to date -- a game against an Auburn squad that still has six of the top eight scorers from last season's team that shared an SEC regular-season title. And if the Tigers actually do pull off the upset, absolutely, there will be a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|RJ Barrett finished with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds in Monday's win over San Diego State. The Blue Devils have won their four games by an average of 30.0 points.
|--
|4-0
|2
|Kansas
|Lagerald Vick and Dedric Lawson combined for 52 points in Friday's win over Louisiana. Vick is averaging a team-high 22.3 points.
|--
|3-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Tech. The Vols are 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
|--
|3-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|The Zags beat Illinois Monday despite committing 22 turnovers. Gonzaga plays Arizona on Tuesday.
|--
|4-0
|5
|Nevada
|Freshman Jordan Brown finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Monday's win over California Baptist. Nevada has won each of its games by at least 16 points.
|--
|4-0
|6
|Virginia
|De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points on nine shots in Friday's win over Coppin State. He's averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Nassir Little finished with 19 points and seven rebounds (in just 16 minutes) in Monday's win over Saint Francis. The freshman win was 8-of-9 from the field.
|--
|5-0
|8
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Providence. The 6-7 freshman is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for a team that already has two top-65 KenPom wins.
|--
|5-0
|9
|Kentucky
|Reid Travis finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over VMI. The Wildcats have won three straight since losing to Duke.
|--
|3-1
|10
|Auburn
|Bryce Brown and Jared Harper combined for 51 points in Monday's win over Xavier. Chuma Okeke finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans made 14 3-pointers in Sunday's win over Tennessee Tech. Cassius Winston sank five of them and finished with 19 points.
|--
|3-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade and Barry Brown combined for 40 points in Monday's win over Missouri in the title game of the Paradise Jam. It's the Wildcats' first in-season tournament championship since 2011.
|--
|5-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points in Sunday's win over Purdue. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
|--
|4-0
|14
|Florida St.
|Mfiondu Kabengele scored 18 points off the bench in Monday's win over Canisius. Christ Koumadje added eight points and nine rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|15
|UCLA
|Jaylen Hands finished with 19 points in Monday's win over Presbyterian. UCLA's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|1
|4-0
|16
|LSU
|Tremont Waters scored 15 points in Friday's win over Louisiana Tech. He's averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists.
|1
|4-0
|17
|TCU
|Desmond Bane finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's win over Fresno State. He's averaging a career-high 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through three games.
|1
|3-0
|18
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes' perfect record includes two road wins against top-55 KenPom teams. C.J. Jackson is averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game.
|1
|4-0
|19
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The sophomore big is shooting 82.9 percent from the field.
|1
|5-0
|20
|Clemson
|Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points in Monday's win over Akron. The Tigers play Georgia on Tuesday.
|1
|4-0
|21
|Nebraska
|Isaac Copeland Jr. finished with 23 points in Monday's win over Missouri State. The Huskers play Texas Tech on Tuesday.
|1
|4-0
|22
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards' 26 points weren't enough to help Purdue beat Virginia Tech on Sunday. The All-American is averaging 26.6 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.
|1
|4-1
|23
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Houston Baptist. The 6-10 senior is averaging 18.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists.
|1
|3-0
|24
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes beat Oregon and Connecticut to win the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. Tyler Cook is averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game.
|1
|4-0
|25
|Texas
|The Longhorns' perfect record includes a neutral-court win over the Arkansas team that just beat Indiana. Kerwin Roach is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
|1
|4-0
|26
|Oregon
|Freshman Bol Bol is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks. The Ducks' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to undefeated Iowa.
|1
|3-1
IN: Oregon
OUT: Mississippi State
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke's demolition tour hits Hawaii
No.1 Duke does it again as it demolishes San Diego State in the Maui Invitational
-
Poll Attacks: Do you know WVU lost?
Bob Huggins' Mountaineers are still getting Top-25 votes partly because some AP voters aren't...
-
Zion throws down windmill dunk vs. SDSU
Williamson had no issue going full dunk contest in Hawaii vs. San Diego State
-
How to watch the Cancun Challenge
Penn State and SMU headline a talented eight-team field set to tip off the Cancun Challenge...
-
Duke leaps KU in first Coaches Poll
Duke moved up two spots to No. 1 ahead of Kansas, Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee in the first...
-
AP Top 25: Michigan jumps into top 10
Villanova plummets out of the polls after dropping two straight at home; the Big Ten has six...