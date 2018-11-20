College basketball rankings: Auburn gets a shot at No. 1 Duke in matchup of top 10 teams in Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- The best possible semifinal the Maui Invitational could produce was always going to be Duke-Auburn. On Monday, it produced it. So now we'll have a matchup of top-10 teams on Tuesday here at the Lahaina Civic Center. It'll be the team ranked No. 1 (Duke) in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1 vs. the team ranked No. 10 (Auburn) in Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Tickets on the secondary market are expensive.

The cheapest ticket via SeatGeek on Tuesday morning was around $500.

A courtside seat was priced at $2,700.

"We recognize that [Auburn] is capable, definitely capable, of beating us," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Monday's 94-60 win over San Diego State in which his four freshmen starters combined for 63 points. And, technically, he's right.

KenPom's projected final score is Duke 82, Auburn 76. That's not a big difference. And, remember, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl went 3-1 in two seasons at Tennessee against Billy Donovan's teams that won back-to-back national championships at Florida -- and he beat John Calipari's top-ranked Memphis team at FedExForum in February 2008. In other words, Pearl is historically good in these spots. So this should be the Blue Devils' toughest test to date -- a game against an Auburn squad that still has six of the top eight scorers from last season's team that shared an SEC regular-season title. And if the Tigers actually do pull off the upset, absolutely, there will be a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1.