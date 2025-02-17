Auburn v Alabama
Getty Images

Auburn reassumed its place as the No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday following a 94-85 victory over Alabama. 

The Tigers dropped to No. 2 last week in place of the Crimson Tide. Auburn received all 31 first-place votes this week.The Tigers recorded wins over Vanderbilt and Alabama last week following their first loss in SEC play to Florida. 

The Gators remained at No. 3 in the poll this week behind Auburn and Alabama.Auburn has nine wins over ranked teams, including Houston, Iowa State, Purdue, Mississippi State and Tennessee. The Tigers were disclosed as the No. 1 overall seed by the NCAA last weekend in the early bracket reveal.

Kansas dropped five spots, but hang in this week's poll at No. 25 following a 74-67 loss to Utah on the road. The Jayhawks have lost four of their last seven games in conference play and are just 8-6 overall in Big 12 play.

Coaches Poll

  1. Auburn (31)
  2. Florida
  3. Duke
  4. Alabama
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Iowa State
  9. St. John's
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Michigan
  13. Michigan State
  14. Purdue
  15. Marquette
  16. Missouri
  17. Clemson
  18. Arizona
  19. Memphis
  20. Maryland
  21. Kentucky
  22. Louisville
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Saint Mary's
  25. Kansas

Also receiving votes: Ole Miss 64; UCLA 49; New Mexico 41; Creighton 37; Gonzaga 15; UConn 11; Illinois 5; UC San Diego 3; VCU 2; George Mason 1;