Auburn reassumed its place as the No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday following a 94-85 victory over Alabama.

The Tigers dropped to No. 2 last week in place of the Crimson Tide. Auburn received all 31 first-place votes this week.The Tigers recorded wins over Vanderbilt and Alabama last week following their first loss in SEC play to Florida.

The Gators remained at No. 3 in the poll this week behind Auburn and Alabama.Auburn has nine wins over ranked teams, including Houston, Iowa State, Purdue, Mississippi State and Tennessee. The Tigers were disclosed as the No. 1 overall seed by the NCAA last weekend in the early bracket reveal.

Kansas dropped five spots, but hang in this week's poll at No. 25 following a 74-67 loss to Utah on the road. The Jayhawks have lost four of their last seven games in conference play and are just 8-6 overall in Big 12 play.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Ole Miss 64; UCLA 49; New Mexico 41; Creighton 37; Gonzaga 15; UConn 11; Illinois 5; UC San Diego 3; VCU 2; George Mason 1;