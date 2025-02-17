Auburn reassumed its place as the No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday following a 94-85 victory over Alabama.
The Tigers dropped to No. 2 last week in place of the Crimson Tide. Auburn received all 31 first-place votes this week.The Tigers recorded wins over Vanderbilt and Alabama last week following their first loss in SEC play to Florida.
The Gators remained at No. 3 in the poll this week behind Auburn and Alabama.Auburn has nine wins over ranked teams, including Houston, Iowa State, Purdue, Mississippi State and Tennessee. The Tigers were disclosed as the No. 1 overall seed by the NCAA last weekend in the early bracket reveal.
Kansas dropped five spots, but hang in this week's poll at No. 25 following a 74-67 loss to Utah on the road. The Jayhawks have lost four of their last seven games in conference play and are just 8-6 overall in Big 12 play.
Coaches Poll
- Auburn (31)
- Florida
- Duke
- Alabama
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- St. John's
- Texas Tech
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Purdue
- Marquette
- Missouri
- Clemson
- Arizona
- Memphis
- Maryland
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Mississippi State
- Saint Mary's
- Kansas
Also receiving votes: Ole Miss 64; UCLA 49; New Mexico 41; Creighton 37; Gonzaga 15; UConn 11; Illinois 5; UC San Diego 3; VCU 2; George Mason 1;