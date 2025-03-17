This is the final update of the season for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 68th consecutive day.

I'm glad the selection committee saw things similarly.

You might remember that I kept Auburn No. 1 after it lost to Texas A&M to drop to 27-3, then kept Auburn No. 1 after it lost to Alabama to drop to 27-4, then kept Auburn No. 1 after it lost to Tennessee to drop to 28-5. Each time, some readers acted confused. But, each time, I explained that, despite the most recent loss, and even after the Tigers lost three times in a four-game stretch, Auburn still clearly had the sport's best body of work and, in my mind at least, should be ranked accordingly.

So that's why I kept Auburn No. 1 for 68 straight days — and also why the selection committee made Auburn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, because even after going from 27-2 to 28-5, the Tigers are still 16-5 in Quadrant 1. That gives them at least two more Q1 wins than everybody else — and they're also the nation's only team that has zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 20 of the NET.

It's not March without brackets. Get your bracket pools ready now and join our Men's and Women's challenges for the chance to win big-time prizes!

Furthermore, every team Auburn lost to this season — specifically Duke, Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee — are top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament. So if you're picking Auburn to exit the bracket early, just know that they won't play a comparable team until at least the Sweet 16, where the Tigers are likely to either get a rematch with Texas A&M or play a Michigan team that just won the Big Ten Tournament.

Top 25 And 1 rankings