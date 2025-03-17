This is the final update of the season for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 68th consecutive day.
I'm glad the selection committee saw things similarly.
You might remember that I kept Auburn No. 1 after it lost to Texas A&M to drop to 27-3, then kept Auburn No. 1 after it lost to Alabama to drop to 27-4, then kept Auburn No. 1 after it lost to Tennessee to drop to 28-5. Each time, some readers acted confused. But, each time, I explained that, despite the most recent loss, and even after the Tigers lost three times in a four-game stretch, Auburn still clearly had the sport's best body of work and, in my mind at least, should be ranked accordingly.
So that's why I kept Auburn No. 1 for 68 straight days — and also why the selection committee made Auburn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, because even after going from 27-2 to 28-5, the Tigers are still 16-5 in Quadrant 1. That gives them at least two more Q1 wins than everybody else — and they're also the nation's only team that has zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 20 of the NET.
Furthermore, every team Auburn lost to this season — specifically Duke, Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee — are top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament. So if you're picking Auburn to exit the bracket early, just know that they won't play a comparable team until at least the Sweet 16, where the Tigers are likely to either get a rematch with Texas A&M or play a Michigan team that just won the Big Ten Tournament.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Johni Broome, who is averaging 18.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.
|--
|28-5
|2
Duke
|The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.
|--
|31-3
|3
Houston
|The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by L.J. Cryer, who is averaging 15.2 points and 1.8 assists.
|--
|30-4
|4
Florida
|The Gators are the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists.
|--
|30-4
|5
Tennessee
|The Vols are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 17.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.
|--
|27-7
|6
Mich. St.
|The Spartans are the No. 2 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Jase Richardson, who is averaging 12.0 points and 1.9 assists.
|--
|27-6
|7
St. John's
|The Red Storm are the No. 2 seed in the West Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by RJ Luis, who is averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.
|--
|30-4
|8
Alabama
|The Crimson Tide are the No. 2 seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Mark Sears, who is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 assists.
|--
|25-8
|9
Michigan
|The Wolverines are the No. 5 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Vladislav Goldin, who is averaging 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.
|4
|25-9
|10
Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are the No. 3 seed in the West Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by JT Toppin, who is averaging 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds.
|--
|25-8
|11
Wisconsin
|The Badgers are the No. 3 seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by John Tonje, who is averaging 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.
|2
|26-9
|12
Texas A&M
|The Aggies are the No. 4 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists.
|1
|22-10
|13
Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are the No. 3 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Curtis Jones, who is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.
|1
|24-9
|14
Maryland
|The Terrapins are the No. 4 seed in the West Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Derik Queen, who is averaging 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds.
|--
|25-8
|15
Louisville
|The Cardinals are the No. 8 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Terrence Edwards Jr., who is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.
|--
|27-7
|16
Arizona
|The Wildcats are the No. 4 seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Caleb Love, who is averaging 16.6 points and 3.5 assists.
|--
|22-12
|17
Clemson
|The Tigers are the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Chase Hunter, who is averaging 16.4 points and 3.0 rebounds.
|--
|27-6
|18
Purdue
|The Boilermakers are the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is averaging 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.
|--
|22-11
|19
Kentucky
|The WIldcats are the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Otega Oweh, who is averaging 16.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.
|--
|22-11
|20
Memphis
|The Tigers are the No. 5 seed in the West Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by PJ Haggerty, who is averaging 21.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.
|--
|29-5
|21
Saint Mary's
|The Gaels are the No. 7 seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Augustas Marciulionis, who is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists.
|--
|28-5
|22
Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Kam Jones, who is averaging 19.3 points and 5.9 assists.
|--
|23-10
|23
Oregon
|The Ducks are the No. 5 seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Nate Bittle, who is averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.
|--
|24-9
|24
BYU
|The Cougars are the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Richie Saunders, who is averaging 16.0 points and 4.4 rebounds.
|--
|24-9
|25
Illinois
|The Illini are the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Kasparas Jakucionis, who is averaging 15.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.
|--
|21-12
|26
UCLA
|The Bruins are the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They're led by Tyler Bilodeau, who is averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.
|--
|22-10