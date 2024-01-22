Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday. The Tigers jumped five spots to a tie with Kentucky for No. 6 in the poll after the Wildcats climbed four sports from last week's poll.

Auburn is one of two Power Six programs that has yet to lose a conference game this season. The Tigers won their 11th consecutive game last weekend over then-No. 21 Ole Miss — which marked their first ranked win of the season.

The Tigers opened the season with a neutral site loss to Baylor and the other loss of the season came on the road to Appalachian State on Dec. 3.

The other Power Six program that is still perfect in conference play — North Carolina — remained at No. 3 in the poll after a win on the road at Boston College. The Tar Heels have won their last eight games after back-to-back losses last month to UConn and Kentucky.

Baylor and Duke both dropped out of the top 10 after losses to Texas and Pittsburgh, respectively. Baylor came into last week as one of seven teams that hadn't lost a game in conference play.

Colorado State, FAU and New Mexico all entered the poll this week. The Lobos are making their first appearance in the rankings after wins over Utah State and Air Force.

Tennessee jumped two spots to No. 5 and Kentucky rose four spots to No. 6. The Vols recorded a win over Alabama last weekend, while the Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Texas A&M by knocking off Mississippi State and Georgia at home.

Coaches Poll

1. UConn

2. Purdue

3. North Carolina

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

6. Auburn

8. Kansas

9. Arizona

10. Wisconsin

11. Illinois

12. Duke

13. Oklahoma

14. Baylor

15. Marquette

16. Creighton

17. Dayton

18. Iowa State

19. BYU

20. Utah State

21. Texas Tech

22. Memphis

23. Colorado State

24. FAU

25. New Mexico

Others receiving votes: San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary's 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.