College Basketball Rankings: Auburn, San Diego State up in Top 25 And 1 after remaining unbeaten

The nation's only two undefeated teams were both on the road Saturday against quality opponents. So it was reasonable to assume at least one of them would take its first loss of the season this weekend.

Neither did, though.

Auburn, in a pick'em game, won 80-68 at Mississippi State to improve to 13-0 while San Diego State, as a 3.5-point underdog, won 77-68 at Utah State to improve to 15-0. So the Tigers and Aztecs each stayed unbeaten. And though Auburn's remaining SEC schedule has too many challenges for anybody to start whispering about a perfect regular season just yet, San Diego State might really have a chance to enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column because the Mountain West offers far fewer tests. Consider: the Aztecs will not play another team currently ranked in the top 55 at KenPom before the NCAA Tournament -- and they have zero remaining road games against teams currently ranked in the top 85. As a result, KenPom projects San Diego State to be at least a 7-point favorite in every remaining game.

So that's a storyline worth following.

Auburn is up to No. 4 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while San Diego jumped to No. 6. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day after Saturday's 75-70 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Diego.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1