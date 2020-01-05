College Basketball Rankings: Auburn, San Diego State up in Top 25 And 1 after remaining unbeaten
The Tigers and Aztecs are a combined 28-0 this season
The nation's only two undefeated teams were both on the road Saturday against quality opponents. So it was reasonable to assume at least one of them would take its first loss of the season this weekend.
Neither did, though.
Auburn, in a pick'em game, won 80-68 at Mississippi State to improve to 13-0 while San Diego State, as a 3.5-point underdog, won 77-68 at Utah State to improve to 15-0. So the Tigers and Aztecs each stayed unbeaten. And though Auburn's remaining SEC schedule has too many challenges for anybody to start whispering about a perfect regular season just yet, San Diego State might really have a chance to enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column because the Mountain West offers far fewer tests. Consider: the Aztecs will not play another team currently ranked in the top 55 at KenPom before the NCAA Tournament -- and they have zero remaining road games against teams currently ranked in the top 85. As a result, KenPom projects San Diego State to be at least a 7-point favorite in every remaining game.
So that's a storyline worth following.
Auburn is up to No. 4 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while San Diego jumped to No. 6. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day after Saturday's 75-70 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Diego.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 75-70 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' eight-game winning streak includes victories over Arizona and Washington.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubukie finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 60-53 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks have seven top-90 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 KenPom losses.
|--
|11-2
|3
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 95-62 victory at Miami. The Blue Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Georgia Tech.
|--
|13-1
|4
|Auburn
|J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points in Saturday's 80-68 victory at Mississippi State. The Tigers' perfect record features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams.
|4
|13-0
|5
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-64 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume features wins over Michigan, Memphis, Seton Hall and Houston.
|--
|12-3
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-68 victory at Utah State. The Aztecs are 15-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|6
|15-0
|7
|Michigan
|Jon Teske finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 86-60 win over UMass Lowell. The Wolverines cruised despite the absence of Isaiah Livers, the team's leading scorer who is out indefinitely with a groin injury.
|--
|10-3
|8
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 59-44 victory over Texas. The Bears will take a 10-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Texas Tech.
|1
|11-1
|9
|Butler
|Sean McDermott finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-57 victory over Creighton. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor.
|2
|14-1
|10
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 20 points and five assists in Saturday's 78-65 victory at Louisville. The Seminoles have won six straight games since losing at Indiana.
|9
|13-2
|11
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora's 32 points weren't enough to prevent Louisville from losing 78-65 to Florida State on Saturday. The Cardinals are 2-3 in their past five games with losses to Texas Tech, Kentucky and FSU.
|7
|11-3
|12
|Villanova
|The Wildcats finished with nine assists and 13 turnovers in Saturday's 71-60 loss at Marquette. Next up for Villanova is Tuesday's game at Creighton.
|2
|10-3
|13
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers missed 11 of the 14 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 60-53 loss at Kansas. West Virginia finished with 16 turnovers and just seven assists in the game.
|--
|11-2
|14
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes finished with 14 turnovers and just eight assists in Friday's 61-57 loss to Wisconsin. Ohio State is 2-3 in its past five games.
|--
|11-3
|15
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickly finished with a career-high 23 points in Saturday's 71-59 victory over Missouri. The Wildcats have won two straight since losing to Ohio State.
|--
|10-3
|16
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 75-59 victory over Indiana. The Terrapins will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's showdown with Ohio State.
|--
|12-2
|17
|Colorado
|McKinley Wright finished with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Thursday's 74-65 victory over Oregon. Colorado's five-game winning streak also features a win over Dayton.
|--
|12-2
|18
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Thursday's 84-58 win at La Salle. The Flyers' only losses are to Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|12-2
|19
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-86 victory over Iowa. The Nittany Lions will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Rutgers.
|1
|12-2
|20
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 21 points and six assists in Thursday's 76-56 victory over Illinois. The Spartans will take a six-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Michigan.
|1
|11-3
|21
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa's 20 points and 15 rebounds couldn't prevent Memphis from losing 65-62 to Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers were missing their second-leading scorer, D.J. Jeffries, because of what was described as flu-like symptoms.
|15
|12-2
|22
|Iowa
|Luka Garza's 34 points and 12 rebounds weren't enough to keep Iowa from losing 89-86 to Penn State at the Palestra on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 5-4 against KenPom's top 70 with zero sub-70 losses.
|--
|10-4
|23
|Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with a career-high 18 points in Saturday's 65-39 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers' adjusted defensive efficiency rating ranks No. 1 nationally.
|--
|11-2
|24
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 85-50 win over Oklahoma State. The 35-point win was the most lopsided margin of victory ever for the Red Raiders in a Big 12 game.
|--
|10-3
|25
|Creighton
|The Bluejays missed 18 of the 22 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 71-57 loss at Butler. Creighton finished with 13 turnovers and just seven assists in the game.
|--
|12-3
|26
|Wichita St.
|Erik Stevenson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-54 victory over Ole Miss. The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Memphis.
|--
|13-1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan-Michigan State picks, preview
The No. 14 Spartans play host to the No. 12 Wolverines on CBS
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
The right call the Bulldogs made down the stretch to win at Memphis highlights our look at...
-
WVU's Huggins slams refs after KU loss
Huggins slammed the officials for lack of consistency making calls after a road loss to the...
-
No. 3 Kansas rallies vs. No. 16 WVU
The Jayhawks have never lost at home to West Virginia
-
No. 7 Louisville falls to No. 18 FSU
Louisville falls to 11-3 on the season, but has a promising schedule ahead in ACC play
-
Tempers flare late between Hoyas, Hall
The two teams had to be separated before tempers escalated further
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic