Auburn coach Bruce Pearl understood that if his Tigers lost at home to Alabama on Wednesday, after previously losing at Alabama two weeks earlier, they'd fall two games back of the Crimson Tide in the SEC standings with just eight games left to play in the regular season.
And that would probably do it.
If the goal at Auburn is to win a third SEC title in a seven-year span, and it most definitely is, falling two games back of an instate-rival in the standings would've made that extremely difficult. So Auburn really needed to win this mid-week showdown, and the Tigers played like it right from the opening tip.
Final score: Auburn 99, Alabama 81.
The Tigers scored 55 points in the first half and cruised to their third straight win. That means Auburn is now 19-4 overall and 8-2 in the SEC, which is tied for first in the league standings with Alabama and South Carolina. Tennessee is a half-game back.
"I felt like, going in, this game was clearly the biggest regular-season game we've had this year because if Alabama gets this one they're two games up on us, and we're probably not in the championship race, and we'd like to still be in it," Pearl said following the 17-point victory. "So we put ourselves in a position [with this win] where at least we're still in it."
Auburn is up to No. 11 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings thanks to the fact that the Tigers are 8-4 in the first two quadrants with two Q1 wins and only one loss outside of Q1. Clearly, they're light on Q1 victories relative to other elite teams, evidence being that Auburn is the only school in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1 with fewer than three Q1 wins. But that's more of a reflection of the schedule -- Auburn has only had five Q1 opportunities to date -- than it is a reflection of the quality of the team.
For whatever it's worth, KenPom.com now projects Auburn to finish 14-4 in the SEC, which, based on those same projections, would be enough for Pearl to secure a third SEC regular-season championship at Auburn in the past seven years after the previous 19 coaches at the school combined to win just three conference regular-season titles in the previous 112 seasons.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 75-69 win at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|21-2
|2
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 71-62 win over Butler. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|--
|21-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 79-63 win over Oklahoma State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Cincinnati.
|--
|20-3
|4
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 27 points and six assists in Wednesday's 88-68 win over LSU. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|17-5
|5
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 31 points and two steals in Saturday's 91-57 win at Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|1
|17-5
|6
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis was 7 of 22 from the field in Tuesday's 80-76 loss to Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Miami.
|1
|18-5
|7
Kansas
|Kansas was 3 of 15 from 3-point range in Monday's 75-70 loss at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|1
|18-5
|8
Dayton
|Kobe Elvis finished with 21 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 94-79 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers' next game is Friday at VCU.
|1
|19-3
|9
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 18 points and seven assists in Sunday's 82-71 win over Stanford. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at Utah.
|1
|17-5
|10
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 21 points and four steals in Tuesday's 79-73 win over Texas Tech. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|1
|17-5
|11
Auburn
|Jayln Williams finished with 26 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 99-81 win over Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|3
|19-4
|12
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 12 points and five assists in Tuesday's 70-65 win at Texas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|17-5
|13
South Carolina
|Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 68-65 win over Ole Miss. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|20-3
|14
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl was 1 of 4 from the field in Wednesday's 72-68 loss at Michigan. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Rutgers.
|9
|16-7
|15
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-53 win over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|--
|17-5
|16
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 87-84 win over Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Saturday at Michigan State.
|--
|17-5
|17
Alabama
|Nick Pringle was 1 of 7 from the field in Wednesday's 99-81 loss at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|16-7
|18
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 16 points and 11 assists in Tuesday's 75-62 win over Boise State. The Rams' next game is Friday against San Jose State.
|1
|18-5
|19
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 77-64 win at Air Force. The Aztecs' next game is Friday at Nevada.
|1
|18-5
|20
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 82-66 win over BYU. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|1
|17-6
|21
Indiana St.
|Robbie Avila finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 101-61 win over Valparaiso. The Sycamores' next game is Saturday at Missouri State.
|1
|21-3
|22
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 102-70 win over Tulsa. The Owls' next game is Thursday at UAB.
|1
|18-4
|23
New Mexico
|Donovan Dent finished with 19 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 91-73 win at Wyoming. The Lobos' next game is Saturday against UNLV.
|1
|19-4
|24
BYU
|Richie Saunders was 1 of 8 from the field in Tuesday's 82-66 loss at Oklahoma. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|1
|16-6
|25
Saint Mary's
|Alex Ducas finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-43 win at Pacific. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at Portland.
|1
|19-6
|26
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 16 points and seven assists in Monday's 60-38 win over Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|NR
|18-5