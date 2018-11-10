College basketball rankings: Auburn, survives first tough test, shows why it's No. 10 in Top 25 And 1

Auburn passed its first real test of the season late Friday by absolutely destroying Washington inside Auburn Arena. Final score: Tigers 88, Huskies 66.

The game was never close.

Auburn opened on a 14-2 run, was up 38-20 at the half and led by as many as 30 before settling for a 22-point victory. Chuma Okeke led all scorers with 19 points. Samir Doughty added 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Tigers — who are ranked 10th in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

They're one of three SEC schools in the top 10. The others are No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 Kentucky. The only other league with three schools in the top 10 is the ACC -- thanks to No. 1 Duke, No. 6 Virginia and No. 7 North Carolina.