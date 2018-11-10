College basketball rankings: Auburn, survives first tough test, shows why it's No. 10 in Top 25 And 1
The Tigers cruised to an easy victory over a solid Washington team
Auburn passed its first real test of the season late Friday by absolutely destroying Washington inside Auburn Arena. Final score: Tigers 88, Huskies 66.
The game was never close.
Auburn opened on a 14-2 run, was up 38-20 at the half and led by as many as 30 before settling for a 22-point victory. Chuma Okeke led all scorers with 19 points. Samir Doughty added 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Tigers — who are ranked 10th in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.
They're one of three SEC schools in the top 10. The others are No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 Kentucky. The only other league with three schools in the top 10 is the ACC -- thanks to No. 1 Duke, No. 6 Virginia and No. 7 North Carolina.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|RJ Barrett had 33 points, six assists and four rebounds in the Blue Devils' season-opening blowout of Kentucky. Zion Williamson added 28 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|2
|Kansas
|Memphis-transfer Dedric Lawson finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in KU's season-opening win over Michigan State. Freshman Quintin Grimes made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points.
|--
|1-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Louisiana. Admiral Schofield added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
|--
|2-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|Rui Hachimura got 33 points and four rebounds in the Zags' season-opening win over Idaho State. Zach Norvell added 23 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb Martin got 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over Pacific. Jordan Caroline added 16 points.
|--
|2-0
|6
|Virginia
|Ty Jerome got 20 points and four assists in Virginia's season-opening win over Towson. The Cavaliers made 10-of-26 3-point attempts.
|--
|1-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Nassir Little got 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's win at Elon. The Tar Heels already have two true-road victories.
|--
|2-0
|8
|Villanova
|Eric Paschall and Phil Booth combined for 43 points in Villanova's season-opening win over Morgan State. The Wildcats have now won 12 straight games dating back to last season.
|--
|1-0
|9
|Kentucky
|Quade Green got 14 points off the bench in Friday's win over Southern Illinois. The Wildcats won despite trailing by as many as seven points in the second half.
|--
|1-1
|10
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley was held to just five points and one rebound in Friday's win over Washington in what doubled as his first game since March 2017. The 6-11 center was suspended all of last season.
|--
|2-0
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans made 12 3-pointers against Kansas but still lost their season-opener in the Champions Classic. Josh Langford scored a team-high 18 points.
|--
|0-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats beat Kennesaw State on Friday despite missing 12 of the 13 3-pointers they attempted. Dean Wade and Barry Brown Jr. each finished with 15 points.
|--
|1-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Isaiah Wilkins each scored 21 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. The Hokies shot 50.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|1-0
|14
|Florida St.
|P.J. Savoy made five 3-pointers in FSU's season-opening win over Florida. Terance Mann added nine points and nine rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|15
|Miss. State
|Five different Bulldogs scored in double-figures in Friday's win over Austin Peay. Quinndary Weatherspoon led all scorers with 21 points.
|--
|1-0
|16
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Eastern Washington. Payton Pritchard added 10 points and eight assists.
|1
|2-0
|17
|UCLA
|Kris Wilkes got 17 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. He's averaging 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|1
|2-0
|18
|LSU
|Naz Reid took 14 shots, made 11 and finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Tremont Waters added 21 points, 10 assists and six steals.
|1
|2-0
|19
|TCU
|Desmond Bane got a team-high 14 points in TCU's season-opening win over CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs won despite trailing by nine points at the half.
|1
|1-0
|20
|Michigan
|Jon Teske got 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in Michigan's season-opening win over Norfolk State. It doubled as the 800th career win of John Beilein's career.
|1
|1-0
|21
|Syracuse
|Oshae Brissett finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Syracuse's season-opening win over Eastern Washington. The Orange scored 33 points off of Eastern Washington's 19 turnovers.
|1
|1-0
|22
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 24 points, six assists and four steals in Friday's win at Navy. Darryl Morsell added 15 points off the bench.
|1
|2-0
|23
|Clemson
|David Skara scored a game-high 16 points on just seven shots in Friday's win over North Carolina Central. He was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
|1
|2-0
|24
|Indiana
|Romeo Langford finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Montana State. The freshman star is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games.p
|1
|2-0
|25
|Nebraska
|Glynn Watson Jr. scored a game-high 19 points in Nebraska's season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday. The Huskers have now started 1-0 in 18 consecutive seasons.
|1
|1-0
|26
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards scored 30 points in Wednesday's season-opening win over Fairfield. He was 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
|1
|1-0
