College basketball rankings: Baylor bumps Gonzaga from top to become seventh No. 1 team in AP Top 25 poll

Baylor is the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings in Monday's updated poll. The Bears overtook Gonzaga, which had been ranked No. 1 since Week 8. They're the seventh team to earn a No. 1 ranking this season which ties the record for the number of different No.1 teams in a season with the 1982-1983 season.

The Bears jumped up to No. 2 last week by winning convincingly over Kansas on the road for the first time in program history. This past week, they beat Iowa State then went on the road and did the same to Oklahoma State, overcoming a 12-point deficit to extend their winning streak to 14. It's the second time Baylor has been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll in program history and first time since 2017, edging Gonzaga by a narrow margin of 33 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 31.

Gonzaga fell after holding the No. 1 spot for four weeks -- and that's despite posting two home wins this past week by an average margin of 36.5 points. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 since Week 8, the longest streak any team has held on to the No. 1 ranking all season.

As for the remaining top five, a shakeup: Kansas, San Diego State and Florida State, all programs ranked outside the top five last week, round out the remaining spots this week. Louisville, Dayton, Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall round out the top 10.

New to this week's poll is Iowa, Arizona, Rutgers and Houston after Wichita State, Michigan, Ohio State and Creighton dropped out this week. It's the first time Rutgers has been ranked since 1979 and first time this season Houston has made an appearance in the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2 2 Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1 3 Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6 4 San Diego State 19-0 1588 7 5 Florida State 16-2 1335 9 6 Louisville 15-3 1303 11 7 Dayton 16-2 1139 13 8 Duke 15-3 1065 3 9 Villanova 14-3 1055 14 10 Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18 11 Michigan State 14-4 1004 15 12 Oregon 15-4 886 8 13 Butler 15-3 867 5 14 West Virginia 14-3 758 12 15 Kentucky 13-4 755 10 16 Auburn 15-2 637 4 17 Maryland 14-4 525 17 18 Texas Tech 12-5 399 23 19 Iowa 13-5 398 NR 20 Memphis 14-3 394 22 21 Illinois 13-5 280 24 22 Arizona 13-5 225 NR 23 Colorado 14-4 154 20 24 Rutgers 14-4 152 NR 25 Houston 14-4 151 NR

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, USC 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1