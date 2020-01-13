College basketball rankings: Baylor jumps Duke for No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Gonzaga in AP Top 25 poll

Duke and Baylor posted strong weeks, but Gonzaga -- with two wins over the last week by an average margin of 34 points -- retained its spot at No. 1 in Monday's updated AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings. The Bulldogs stayed atop the rankings for the fourth consecutive week, extending the longest streak a team has stayed at No. 1 in the rankings this season.

Baylor is on Gonzaga's heels after posting its 12th consecutive win over the weekend, which came over a ranked Kansas team on the road. The Bears moved up two spots and jumped Duke and Kansas in the process -- their highest ranking in a season since the 2016-17 season. It's just the second time Baylor has held a top-2 spot in the rankings over the last decade.

Baylor received 31 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 30; Gonzaga still edged Baylor for the top spot by getting 1,574 points in the poll to Baylor's 1,567. 

Rounding out the new top five is a familiar list and a new entry. Duke, which received the other four first-place votes, fell one spot to No. 3 and Auburn jumped one spot to No. 4, while Butler entered the top five for the first time all season. 

The biggest top-10 faller of the week was Michigan State, which dropped from No. 8 to No. 15 after taking a 29 point road loss to Purdue on Sunday. Kansas had the second-most precipitous fall among last week's top 10, dropping from No. 3 to No. 6. San Diego State, Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky round out this week's top 10.

New to the poll this week is Seton Hall, Illinois and Creighton. Seton Hall has been ranked as high as No. 12 this season and re-enters the poll at No. 18. Illinois makes its first appearance in the rankings since the 2014-15 season. For Creighton, it's the first appearance in the rankings since 2017-18.

AP Top 25 rankings

RankTeamRecordPointsLW
1Gonzaga (30)18-11,5741
2Baylor (31)13-11,5674
3Duke (4)15-11,5672
4Auburn15-01,5675
5Butler15-11,2996
6Kansas12-31,2863
7San Diego State17-01,2867
8Oregon14-31,1639
9Florida State14-21,09310
10Kentucky12-396014
11Louisville13-394313
12West Virginia13-291117
13Dayton14-284215
14Villanova12-382216
15Michigan State13-47358
16Wichita State15-162923
17Maryland13-361612
18Seton Hall12-4496NR
19Michigan11-535819
20Colorado13-334525
21Ohio State11-527011
22Memphis13-323221
23Texas Tech10-511122
24Illinois12-5109NR
25Creighton13-497NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary's 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1

