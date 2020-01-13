College basketball rankings: Baylor jumps Duke for No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Gonzaga in AP Top 25 poll

Duke and Baylor posted strong weeks, but Gonzaga -- with two wins over the last week by an average margin of 34 points -- retained its spot at No. 1 in Monday's updated AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings. The Bulldogs stayed atop the rankings for the fourth consecutive week, extending the longest streak a team has stayed at No. 1 in the rankings this season.

Baylor is on Gonzaga's heels after posting its 12th consecutive win over the weekend, which came over a ranked Kansas team on the road. The Bears moved up two spots and jumped Duke and Kansas in the process -- their highest ranking in a season since the 2016-17 season. It's just the second time Baylor has held a top-2 spot in the rankings over the last decade.

Baylor received 31 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 30; Gonzaga still edged Baylor for the top spot by getting 1,574 points in the poll to Baylor's 1,567.

Rounding out the new top five is a familiar list and a new entry. Duke, which received the other four first-place votes, fell one spot to No. 3 and Auburn jumped one spot to No. 4, while Butler entered the top five for the first time all season.

The biggest top-10 faller of the week was Michigan State, which dropped from No. 8 to No. 15 after taking a 29 point road loss to Purdue on Sunday. Kansas had the second-most precipitous fall among last week's top 10, dropping from No. 3 to No. 6. San Diego State, Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky round out this week's top 10.

New to the poll this week is Seton Hall, Illinois and Creighton. Seton Hall has been ranked as high as No. 12 this season and re-enters the poll at No. 18. Illinois makes its first appearance in the rankings since the 2014-15 season. For Creighton, it's the first appearance in the rankings since 2017-18.

AP Top 25 rankings

Rank Team Record Points LW 1 Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1,574 1 2 Baylor (31) 13-1 1,567 4 3 Duke (4) 15-1 1,567 2 4 Auburn 15-0 1,567 5 5 Butler 15-1 1,299 6 6 Kansas 12-3 1,286 3 7 San Diego State 17-0 1,286 7 8 Oregon 14-3 1,163 9 9 Florida State 14-2 1,093 10 10 Kentucky 12-3 960 14 11 Louisville 13-3 943 13 12 West Virginia 13-2 911 17 13 Dayton 14-2 842 15 14 Villanova 12-3 822 16 15 Michigan State 13-4 735 8 16 Wichita State 15-1 629 23 17 Maryland 13-3 616 12 18 Seton Hall 12-4 496 NR 19 Michigan 11-5 358 19 20 Colorado 13-3 345 25 21 Ohio State 11-5 270 11 22 Memphis 13-3 232 21 23 Texas Tech 10-5 111 22 24 Illinois 12-5 109 NR 25 Creighton 13-4 97 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary's 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1