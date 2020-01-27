College basketball rankings: Baylor leaps over Gonzaga to take No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll

A convincing win at Florida helped Baylor overtake Gonzaga for No. 1 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll, ending a split between the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 over who is the top team in college basketball.

Gonzaga, which is No. 2 in both polls this week, did little to deserve a demotion. The Zags thrashed Pacific 92-59 in their only game last week. But Baylor's 6-0 start in a tougher conference appears to be currying favor around the country.

The Bears beat Florida 72-61 as underdogs on Saturday to help the Big 12 salvage a 5-5 split in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It was Baylor's sixth win this season in Quadrant 1 games, bringing the Bears' record to 6-1 in those games with seven projected Quadrant 1 games remaining on their schedule. The Bears have won 16 straight since a neutral site loss to Washington on Nov. 8.

Gonzaga is 4-1 in Quadrant 1 games and is projected to have just two more during the regular season as the Zags attempt to go undefeated in West Coast Conference play for a second straight season.

The top eight teams in the Coaches Poll remained unchanged. Michigan State was the only team to drop out of the top 10 after a 1-1 week that included a loss at Indiana and a win at Minnesota. Villanova crept up from No. 11 to No. 10, replacing the Spartans in the top 10. Texas Tech, Arizona and Memphis each dropped out of the poll with LSU, Penn State and Colorado replacing them.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego St.

5. Louisville

6. Florida State

7. Dayton

8. Duke

9. Seton Hall

10. Villanova

11. West Virginia

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. Michigan St

15. Maryland

16. Auburn

17. Butler

18. Iowa

19. Illinois

20. Houston

21. Colorado

22. Wichita St.

23. Penn St.

24. Louisiana State

25. Rutgers

Others receiving votes: Arizona 49; Texas Tech 47; Creighton 41; Ohio St. 14; Indiana 14; Tulsa 12; St. Mary's 8; Yale 7; Marquette 7; Arkansas 6; Northern Iowa 2; Stanford 1; Southern California 1; Memphis 1; East Tennessee St. 1.