College basketball rankings: Baylor leaps over Gonzaga to take No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
There is no longer a split between the polls over who is the No. 1 team in college basketball
A convincing win at Florida helped Baylor overtake Gonzaga for No. 1 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll, ending a split between the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 over who is the top team in college basketball.
Gonzaga, which is No. 2 in both polls this week, did little to deserve a demotion. The Zags thrashed Pacific 92-59 in their only game last week. But Baylor's 6-0 start in a tougher conference appears to be currying favor around the country.
The Bears beat Florida 72-61 as underdogs on Saturday to help the Big 12 salvage a 5-5 split in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It was Baylor's sixth win this season in Quadrant 1 games, bringing the Bears' record to 6-1 in those games with seven projected Quadrant 1 games remaining on their schedule. The Bears have won 16 straight since a neutral site loss to Washington on Nov. 8.
Gonzaga is 4-1 in Quadrant 1 games and is projected to have just two more during the regular season as the Zags attempt to go undefeated in West Coast Conference play for a second straight season.
The top eight teams in the Coaches Poll remained unchanged. Michigan State was the only team to drop out of the top 10 after a 1-1 week that included a loss at Indiana and a win at Minnesota. Villanova crept up from No. 11 to No. 10, replacing the Spartans in the top 10. Texas Tech, Arizona and Memphis each dropped out of the poll with LSU, Penn State and Colorado replacing them.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego St.
5. Louisville
6. Florida State
7. Dayton
8. Duke
9. Seton Hall
10. Villanova
11. West Virginia
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. Michigan St
15. Maryland
16. Auburn
17. Butler
18. Iowa
19. Illinois
20. Houston
21. Colorado
22. Wichita St.
23. Penn St.
24. Louisiana State
25. Rutgers
Others receiving votes: Arizona 49; Texas Tech 47; Creighton 41; Ohio St. 14; Indiana 14; Tulsa 12; St. Mary's 8; Yale 7; Marquette 7; Arkansas 6; Northern Iowa 2; Stanford 1; Southern California 1; Memphis 1; East Tennessee St. 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan's Simpson suspended for a game
Simpson leads the Big Ten in assists this season and has played a team-high 33.7 minutes per...
-
Top Picks: Best CBB best
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
AP Top 25: Baylor retains No. 1 spot
The Bears went a perfect 2-0 this week to keep their hold on the No. 1 spot
-
Bracketology: Red Raiders out of field
A look at three teams whose NCAA Tournament resume may not be as good as you think
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 3 Aztecs now 21-0
Brian Dutcher's Aztecs hold on to the No. 3 spot in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 rankings
-
UNC vs. NC State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's UNC vs. NC State game 10,000 times.
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home