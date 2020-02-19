College basketball rankings: Baylor remains No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 after extending winning streak

Shorthanded and on the road against a likely NCAA Tournament team, just four days before a showdown with Kansas that will double as the biggest regular-season game in school history. Yeah, Baylor's trip to Oklahoma had the ingredients for a letdown. Ultimately on Tuesday, the Bears did what they've been doing for more than three months now. They guarded like crazy, scored enough to lead the entire second half and secured a 65-54 victory at Oklahoma to extend their winning streak to a Big 12-record 23 games.

"The amazing part of the streak is we've had different players step up each night," Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters afterward. "Nobody can be on for 23 straight nights."

Now all eyes turn to Kansas.

The Bears will host the Jayhawks on Saturday in what will be the biggest game of the weekend. If Baylor wins, it'll have a 24-game winning streak and two-game lead over Kansas in the Big 12 standings with just four regular-season games remaining. If the Bears lose, they'll be tied with KU atop the league standings

Baylor is No. 2 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is No. 4. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 52nd straight day. The Zags' next game is Thursday against San Francisco.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Creighton 5 Marquette Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-77 victory over Pepperdine. The Zags' 18-game winning streak features 14 double-digit wins. -- 26-1 2 Baylor Jared Butler finished with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 65-54 victory at Oklahoma. The Bears' 23-game winning streak also includes victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. -- 24-1 3 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in Sunday's 72-55 win at Boise State. The Aztecs are 26-0 for the first time in school history. -- 26-0 4 Kansas Devon Dotson made six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Monday's 91-71 victory over Iowa State. The Jayhawks will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Baylor. -- 23-3 5 Dayton Jalen Crutcher made two 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Tuesday's 66-61 victory at VCU. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 24-2 6 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 victory over Northwestern. The Terrapins will take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Ohio State. -- 22-4 7 Duke Tre Jones finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 94-60 victory over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at NC State. -- 22-3 8 Florida St. Patrick Williams got 16 points and five rebounds off the bench in Tuesday's 82-67 victory over Pitt. The Seminoles are 12-3 in the ACC, tied with Louisville in the loss column for second in the league standings. -- 22-4 9 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 73-65 victory at Marquette. The Bluejays are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence. 2 21-6 10 Auburn The Tigers missed 16 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 85-73 loss at Missouri. Auburn played without freshman star Isaac Okoro, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. -- 22-3 11 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley finished with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's 79-76 win at LSU. The Wildcats are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. 1 21-5 12 Penn St. The Nittany Lions missed 15 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 62-56 loss to Illinois. The loss snapped Penn State's eight-game winning streak. 3 20-6 13 Seton Hall The Pirates finished with 15 turnovers and just 10 assists in Saturday's 74-71 loss at Providence. Seton Hall is 2-3 in its past five games with losses to multiple unranked opponents. -- 18-7 14 Villanova Collin Gillespie made seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Sunday's 76-56 victory at Temple. The Wildcats are one of just seven teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 19-6 15 Oregon Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 80-62 victory over Utah. The Ducks are 9-4 in the Pac-12 and tied with Colorado atop the league standings. 1 20-6 16 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 69-47 victory at Oregon State. The Buffaloes are the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season. 1 20-6 17 Louisville Jordan Nwora only made one shot and finished with just five points in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals have dropped consecutive Quadrant 2 games. 1 21-5 18 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 65-47 victory over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are 5-4 in their past nine games. 1 19-7 19 Butler The Bulldogs missed 23 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Georgetown. Butler is 4-6 in its past 10 games with three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. 1 19-7 20 Marquette Markus Howard scored zero points in the first half, and only finished with 14, in Tuesday's 73-65 loss to Creighton. The Golden Eagles will take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Providence. 5 17-8 21 Michigan Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 89-65 victory over Indiana. The Wolverines are 5-1 in their past six games and remain the only team that's defeated Gonzaga. -- 16-9 22 BYU TJ Haws finished with 17 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 72-71 victory at San Diego. The Cougars are 13-2 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup. -- 21-7 23 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 victory at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 18-8 24 Houston The Cougars missed 22 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-72 overtime loss at SMU. The Cougars are tied with Cincinnati and Tulsa in the loss column atop the AAC standings. -- 20-6 25 Ohio St. Kyle Young finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-52 victory over Purdue. The Buckeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wisconsin. -- 17-8 26 Arizona Zeke Nnaji finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 victory at Stanford. The Wildcats are 5-1 in their past six games with wins in that stretch over USC and Washington. NR 18-7

IN: Arizona

OUT: LSU