College basketball rankings: Big 12 well represented in Sunday's Top 25 (and 1)

The Big 12 is the only league with four schools in the top 10 of Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)

Another interesting Saturday in the Big 12 featured three one-point games plus another that finished in overtime. The home teams won all five games on the schedule. So now there's a four-way tie atop the conference standings between Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas.

What. A. League.

It's the only league with four schools in the top 10 of Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). In fact, no other league has more than two. And the reality that eight of the Big 12's 10 schools are in KenPom's top 45 underlines just how difficult road wins are to come by. Any time you get one, it's a good one. Which is why Monday presents a massive opportunity for Kansas.

The Jayhawks are at West Virginia Monday night.

If they lose, it's not really a big deal. But if they win they'll own a road victory over one of the most serious challengers to their 13-year streak of Big 12 titles -- and they'll be, at least temporarily, alone atop the Big 12 standings. Kansas will enter that game ranked ninth in the Top 25 (and one). West Virginia is fifth after Saturday's 72-71 loss at Texas Tech.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

1 Villanova The Wildcats are 3-0 against teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler. --16-1
2 Virginia The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their 4-0 start in the ACC features wins over North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. 115-1
3 Oklahoma The Sooners own four wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've only lost once since Thanksgiving. 114-2
4 Texas Tech The Red Raiders own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've yet to lose to an unranked team. 115-2
5 West Virginia The Mountaineers' 15-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Texas Tech. Next up is Monday's game with Kansas. 315-2
6 Duke The Blue Devils' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins. Both of their losses are league losses on the road. --15-2
7 Purdue The Boilermakers have won 13 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features six top-45 KenPom wins. 217-2
8 Wichita State The Shockers have won seven straight games since losing at Oklahoma. They haven't been an underdog in any game this season. --15-2
9 Kansas The Jayhawks have won three straight games since losing at home to Texas Tech. They're in a four-way tie for first in the Big 12 with Texas Tech, West Virginia and Oklahoma. 114-3
10 Michigan State The Spartans have lost two of their past three games. They have a 3-3 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams. 316-3
11 Gonzaga The Zags will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Saint Mary's. Their resume features wins over Ohio State, Creighton and Texas. --16-3
12 Arizona State The Sun Devils' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins. They've beaten both Kansas and Xavier by double-digits. --14-3
13 Xavier The Musketeers snapped their two-game losing streak Saturday with a blowout of Creighton. Two of the three losses on their resume are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). --16-3
14 North Carolina The Tar Heels' resume features wins over three teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Tennessee. They'll take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Clemson. --14-4
15 Cincinnati The Bearcats have won eight straight games since losing consecutive games to Xavier and Florida. The winning streak features wins over SMU and UCLA. --15-2
16 Arizona The Wildcats have won 11 of their past 12 games. Three of the four losses on their resume are losses to sub-35 KenPom teams. --14-4
17 Clemson The Tigers have won 11 of their past 12 games. That stretch includes wins over Ohio State, Florida, Louisville and Miami. --15-2
18 Auburn The Tigers have won 14 straight games since losing to Temple in November. They're 4-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings. 116-1
19 Tennessee The Vols have won three straight games since losing to Auburn. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. 212-4
20 TCU TCU's five Big 12 games have been decided by an average of 2.8 points -- and three of the five have gone to overtime. The Horned Frogs' resume features wins over Nevada, SMU and Baylor. --13-4
21 Kentucky The Wildcats have won five of their six games since losing to UCLA. They are 4-3 against top-55 KenPom teams. 114-3
22 Seton Hall The Pirates are one of only two teams this season to beat Texas Tech. They also own victories over Creighton, Louisville and Butler. 115-3
23 Ohio State The Buckeyes have won nine of their past 10 games. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. 314-4
24 Michigan The Wolverines' win at Michigan State was their eight victory in their past nine games. The lone loss in that stretch was a single-point loss to Purdue. 315-4
25 Creighton Three of Creighton's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Next up is Wednesday's game with Seton Hall. --14-4
26 Nevada Two of Nevada's losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Wolfpack will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at San Jose State. 116-3

In: Michigan, Nevada
Out: Florida, Baylor

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

