College basketball rankings: Big 12 well represented in Sunday's Top 25 (and 1)
The Big 12 is the only league with four schools in the top 10 of Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Another interesting Saturday in the Big 12 featured three one-point games plus another that finished in overtime. The home teams won all five games on the schedule. So now there's a four-way tie atop the conference standings between Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas.
What. A. League.
It's the only league with four schools in the top 10 of Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). In fact, no other league has more than two. And the reality that eight of the Big 12's 10 schools are in KenPom's top 45 underlines just how difficult road wins are to come by. Any time you get one, it's a good one. Which is why Monday presents a massive opportunity for Kansas.
The Jayhawks are at West Virginia Monday night.
If they lose, it's not really a big deal. But if they win they'll own a road victory over one of the most serious challengers to their 13-year streak of Big 12 titles -- and they'll be, at least temporarily, alone atop the Big 12 standings. Kansas will enter that game ranked ninth in the Top 25 (and one). West Virginia is fifth after Saturday's 72-71 loss at Texas Tech.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 3-0 against teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their 4-0 start in the ACC features wins over North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
|1
|15-1
|3
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners own four wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've only lost once since Thanksgiving.
|1
|14-2
|4
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've yet to lose to an unranked team.
|1
|15-2
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' 15-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Texas Tech. Next up is Monday's game with Kansas.
|3
|15-2
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins. Both of their losses are league losses on the road.
|--
|15-2
|7
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 13 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features six top-45 KenPom wins.
|2
|17-2
|8
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have won seven straight games since losing at Oklahoma. They haven't been an underdog in any game this season.
|--
|15-2
|9
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won three straight games since losing at home to Texas Tech. They're in a four-way tie for first in the Big 12 with Texas Tech, West Virginia and Oklahoma.
|1
|14-3
|10
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have lost two of their past three games. They have a 3-3 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|3
|16-3
|11
|Gonzaga
|The Zags will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Saint Mary's. Their resume features wins over Ohio State, Creighton and Texas.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins. They've beaten both Kansas and Xavier by double-digits.
|--
|14-3
|13
|Xavier
|The Musketeers snapped their two-game losing streak Saturday with a blowout of Creighton. Two of the three losses on their resume are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|16-3
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features wins over three teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Tennessee. They'll take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Clemson.
|--
|14-4
|15
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won eight straight games since losing consecutive games to Xavier and Florida. The winning streak features wins over SMU and UCLA.
|--
|15-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won 11 of their past 12 games. Three of the four losses on their resume are losses to sub-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers have won 11 of their past 12 games. That stretch includes wins over Ohio State, Florida, Louisville and Miami.
|--
|15-2
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 14 straight games since losing to Temple in November. They're 4-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|1
|16-1
|19
|Tennessee
|The Vols have won three straight games since losing to Auburn. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses.
|2
|12-4
|20
|TCU
|TCU's five Big 12 games have been decided by an average of 2.8 points -- and three of the five have gone to overtime. The Horned Frogs' resume features wins over Nevada, SMU and Baylor.
|--
|13-4
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won five of their six games since losing to UCLA. They are 4-3 against top-55 KenPom teams.
|1
|14-3
|22
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates are one of only two teams this season to beat Texas Tech. They also own victories over Creighton, Louisville and Butler.
|1
|15-3
|23
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes have won nine of their past 10 games. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses.
|3
|14-4
|24
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' win at Michigan State was their eight victory in their past nine games. The lone loss in that stretch was a single-point loss to Purdue.
|3
|15-4
|25
|Creighton
|Three of Creighton's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Next up is Wednesday's game with Seton Hall.
|--
|14-4
|26
|Nevada
|Two of Nevada's losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Wolfpack will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at San Jose State.
|1
|16-3
In: Michigan, Nevada
Out: Florida, Baylor
-
Winners, losers: MSU falls, OU survives
Texas Tech beat WVU and made it a four-way tie for first in the Big 12
-
OU's Young goes off again in win vs. TCU
The Sooners have an all-around offensive attack that almost no team will be capable of sto...
-
Put Purdue in Final Four conversation
It's tough to find a weakness for the Boilermakers, who won their 13th consecutive game Sa...
-
Texas Tech beats WVU, fans rush court
The Red Raiders won their first top-10 showdown in Lubbock in dramatic fashion
-
Michigan State loses 2nd game in a week
Here's why the Spartans fell to Michigan 82-72 on Saturday
-
Hoosiers face N'western in Big Ten tilt
The Hoosiers welcome a middling Northwestern team into Bloomington on Sunday
Add a Comment