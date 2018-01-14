College basketball rankings: Big 12 well represented in Sunday's Top 25 (and 1)

Another interesting Saturday in the Big 12 featured three one-point games plus another that finished in overtime. The home teams won all five games on the schedule. So now there's a four-way tie atop the conference standings between Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas.



What. A. League.



It's the only league with four schools in the top 10 of Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). In fact, no other league has more than two. And the reality that eight of the Big 12's 10 schools are in KenPom's top 45 underlines just how difficult road wins are to come by. Any time you get one, it's a good one. Which is why Monday presents a massive opportunity for Kansas.



The Jayhawks are at West Virginia Monday night.



If they lose, it's not really a big deal. But if they win they'll own a road victory over one of the most serious challengers to their 13-year streak of Big 12 titles -- and they'll be, at least temporarily, alone atop the Big 12 standings. Kansas will enter that game ranked ninth in the Top 25 (and one). West Virginia is fifth after Saturday's 72-71 loss at Texas Tech.



The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.