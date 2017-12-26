College basketball rankings: Big East Conference play begins Wednesday

Tuesday is the last day between now and the end of the regular season that no Division I college basketball games will be played.

Not a single one.

So this is kinda boring.

But Wednesday brings the start of Big East play with three matchups on the schedule -- among them Villanova at DePaul and Xavier at Marquette. In other words, the schools ranked No. 1 and No. 9 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) will open their league schedules with true road games, which are often tricky. No. 22 Creighton and No. 26 Seton Hall are the only other Big East teams currently in the Top 25 (and one). They open Big East play Thursday night against each other at the Prudential Center.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and 1)