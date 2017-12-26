College basketball rankings: Big East Conference play begins Wednesday
Check out where the Top 25 (and 1) rankings stand on the last day of the season without games
Tuesday is the last day between now and the end of the regular season that no Division I college basketball games will be played.
Not a single one.
So this is kinda boring.
But Wednesday brings the start of Big East play with three matchups on the schedule -- among them Villanova at DePaul and Xavier at Marquette. In other words, the schools ranked No. 1 and No. 9 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) will open their league schedules with true road games, which are often tricky. No. 22 Creighton and No. 26 Seton Hall are the only other Big East teams currently in the Top 25 (and one). They open Big East play Thursday night against each other at the Prudential Center.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga. They've won seven straight games by double digits.
|--
|12-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. Their next game is their Pac-12 opener at Arizona.
|--
|12-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 11 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Michigan State still has two more non-league games before it opens the Big Ten schedule vs. Maryland.
|--
|12-1
|4
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies beat Buffalo easily on Thursday even though their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, did not play. Texas A&M's resume features four top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-1
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 11 straight games since losing to Texas A&M. Their resume features wins over Virginia, Missouri and UCF.
|--
|11-1
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their next game is their ACC opener against Boston College.
|--
|11-1
|7
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' lone loss is a loss at Boston College. That makes them the only team currently in the top 10 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss.
|--
|12-1
|8
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs will take a 17-game winning streak that dates to last season into their Big 12 opener with Oklahoma. Their resume features wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|--
|12-0
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won seven straight games since losing to Arizona State. Next up is their Big East opener at Marquette.
|--
|12-1
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners will take an eight-game winning streak into their Big 12 opener at TCU. Trae Young is leading the nation in both points and assists.
|--
|10-1
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers own wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State. They had Markis McDuffie for the first time this season in Friday's win over Florida Gulf Coast.
|--
|10-2
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features seven top-100 KenPom wins that help offset their loss to Wofford. UNC's best wins are over Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan and Ohio State.
|--
|11-2
|13
|Tennessee
|The Vols have beaten Purdue, NC State and won at Wake Forest. Their only losses are single-digit losses to Villanova and North Carolina.
|--
|9-2
|14
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. They have three top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|12-2
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won three straight games since losing consecutive games to Washington and Arizona State. But their resume still features just one top-50 KenPom win.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won seven straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Rawle Alkins is averaging 16.0 points per game since returning from injury.
|--
|10-3
|17
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 3-2 against the top-100 at KenPom with losses to Kansas and UCLA. Next up is Friday's showdown with Louisville.
|--
|9-2
|18
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' lone loss is a single-digit loss to New Mexico State. Miami has top-65 KenPom wins over Minnesota and Middle Tennessee.
|--
|11-1
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles have won two straight games since they lost a single-point game to Oklahoma State. FSU's first three ACC games will be against Duke, UNC and Miami.
|--
|11-1
|20
|Baylor
|The Bears have won five straight games since losing to Wichita State. Their other loss came at Xavier.
|--
|10-2
|21
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Creighton and Texas. Thursday's loss at San Diego State was Gonzaga's first sub-50 KenPom loss.
|--
|10-3
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays have won five straight games since losing at Gonzaga. Their other loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|--
|10-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have won five straight games since losing to Seton Hall in New York. Their next game is their Big 12 opener against Baylor
|--
|11-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats closed the non-league portion of their schedule with four straight wins. Next up is UC's AAC opener against Memphis on New Year's Eve.
|--
|11-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Hogs' resume features wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. The one bad loss is a 26-point loss at Houston.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates have beaten Texas Tech and Louisville but also suffered two sub-50 KenPom losses. Their losses are to Rhode Island and Rutgers.
|--
|11-2
-
Poll Attacks: Maybe voter forgot TCU
Only one AP left TCU unranked. Only one AP voter ranked Nevada. Oddly, it's the same guy.
-
LeBron post recognize OU's Trae Young
James posted a pic with Young from a camp dating back to the OU star's high school days
-
Nebraska coach goes full Santa
Santa was extra good to Tanner Borchardt this year
-
Top 25: Kentucky, UNC drop out of top 10
A major week of shake-ups and upsets paved the way for a remodeled top 10
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
UK and Miami have combined for zero top-35 KenPom wins
-
Southern California loses 5-star pledge
Cherry is the second player to de-commit from USC in the 2018 class
Add a Comment