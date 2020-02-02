College basketball rankings: Big East upset chaos leads to Top 25 and 1 shakeup
Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler all lost at home as favorites on Saturday
It was a weird Saturday in the Big East.
The league's three schools that are ranked in the current Associated Press poll -- Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler -- each lost at home to schools unranked in the current Associated Press poll, which represents the first time in history that's ever happened on the same day. Villanova was a 5.5-point favorite over Creighton -- but lost 76-61 inside Wells Fargo Center. Seton Hall was an 8.5-point favorite over Xavier -- but lost 74-62 inside the Prudential Center. And Butler was a 6.5-point favorite over Providence -- but lost 65-61 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Like I said, weird stuff.
The result is an obvious shakeup in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 daily college basketball rankings -- where Villanova is now the only Big East school still in the top 10. The Wildcats' drop from No. 5 to No. 8 allowed Louisville, which won 77-57 at NC State on Saturday, to move into the top five. And, yes, Gonzaga remains No. 1 thanks to a 15-game winning streak featuring 11 double-digit victories. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Loyola Marymount.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-79 victory at San Francisco. The Zags' 15-game winning streak features 11 double-digit wins.
|--
|23-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 68-52 victory over TCU. The Bears' 18-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|19-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Matt Mitchell made four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Saturday's 80-68 victory over Utah State. The Aztecs are 23-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|23-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 78-75 victory over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will take a six-game winning streak into Monday's game with Texas.
|--
|18-3
|5
|Louisville
|Ryan McMahon got 23 points off the bench in Saturday's 77-57 victory at NC State. Louisville will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Wake Forest.
|1
|19-3
|6
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-56 victory over Fordham. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|20-2
|7
|Florida St.
|Devin Vassell made seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points in Saturday's 74-63 victory at Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Virginia.
|2
|18-3
|8
|Villanova
|The Wildcats missed 19 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 76-61 loss to Creighton. The loss snapped Villanova's seven-game winning streak.
|3
|17-4
|9
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 66-57 victory over Kansas State. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|1
|17-4
|10
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 97-88 victory at Syracuse. The Blue Devils will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Boston College.
|1
|18-3
|11
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 82-72 victory over Iowa. The Terrapins are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|17-4
|12
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell missed eight of the nine 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday's 74-62 loss to Xavier. The double-digit loss snapped Seton Hall's 10-game winning streak.
|4
|16-5
|13
|Auburn
|The Tigers made 33 free throws in Saturday's 75-66 victory over Kentucky. Auburn is 4-3 in its past seven games against the Wildcats.
|2
|19-2
|14
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman missed 12 of his 15 field goal attempts in Saturday's 64-63 loss at Wisconsin. The Spartans are 3-3 in their past six games with all three losses coming to currently unranked opponents.
|1
|16-6
|15
|Oregon
|The Ducks missed 17 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-64 loss at Stanford. Oregon still has a Pac-12-leading seven league wins.
|1
|18-5
|16
|LSU
|Javonte Smart finished with 21 points and three assists in Saturday's 73-63 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers have won 10 straight games and are alone atop the SEC standings.
|7
|17-4
|17
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 13 of the 14 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 65-61 loss to Providence. Butler is 2-4 in its past six games.
|1
|17-5
|18
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes shot 36.2% from the field in Thursday's 82-72 loss at Maryland. Iowa is 5-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|15-6
|19
|Penn St.
|Myles Dread made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-64 victory at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Michigan State.
|2
|16-5
|20
|Creighton
|Denzel Mahoney got 21 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-61 victory at Villanova. The Bluejays will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Providence.
|4
|17-5
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers and just eight assists in Saturday's 75-66 loss at Auburn. Four of Kentucky's five losses are to currently unranked teams.
|4
|16-5
|22
|Illinois
|Andres Feliz got 17 points off the bench in Thursday's 59-51 victory Minnesota. The Illini will take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Iowa.
|--
|16-5
|23
|Marquette
|Markus Howard made five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in Saturday's 76-72 victory over DePaul. Marquette is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming in overtime at Butler.
|NR
|16-6
|24
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 78-57 victory at USC. The Buffaloes are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with only one loss coming outside of the first two quadrants.
|NR
|17-5
|25
|Houston
|The Cougars allowed Cincinnati to shoot 45.5% from the field in Saturday's 64-62 loss on the road. The loss snapped Houston's five-game winning streak.
|6
|17-5
|26
|Arizona
|Stone Gettings finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 66-49 victory at Washington State. The Wildcats are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State.
|NR
|15-6
IN: Marquette, Colorado, Arizona
OUT: Wichita State, Rutgers, USC
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Leonard sees SDSU stay undefeated
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
-
Duke flexes muscle in win over Syracuse
One day into February, it's looking more and more like Duke is going to have the Freshman of...
-
Auburn continues recent mastery of UK
The No. 17 Tigers defeated the No. 13 Wildcats for the second consecutive time Saturday
-
TU sinks Shockers at the buzzer
Elijah Joiner sunk the game-winner in front of his dad, who hadn't seen him play at Tulsa until...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home