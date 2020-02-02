College basketball rankings: Big East upset chaos leads to Top 25 and 1 shakeup

It was a weird Saturday in the Big East.

The league's three schools that are ranked in the current Associated Press poll -- Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler -- each lost at home to schools unranked in the current Associated Press poll, which represents the first time in history that's ever happened on the same day. Villanova was a 5.5-point favorite over Creighton -- but lost 76-61 inside Wells Fargo Center. Seton Hall was an 8.5-point favorite over Xavier -- but lost 74-62 inside the Prudential Center. And Butler was a 6.5-point favorite over Providence -- but lost 65-61 inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Like I said, weird stuff.

The result is an obvious shakeup in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 daily college basketball rankings -- where Villanova is now the only Big East school still in the top 10. The Wildcats' drop from No. 5 to No. 8 allowed Louisville, which won 77-57 at NC State on Saturday, to move into the top five. And, yes, Gonzaga remains No. 1 thanks to a 15-game winning streak featuring 11 double-digit victories. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Loyola Marymount.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers 7 LSU 6 Houston Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-79 victory at San Francisco. The Zags' 15-game winning streak features 11 double-digit wins. -- 23-1 2 Baylor MaCio Teague finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 68-52 victory over TCU. The Bears' 18-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. -- 19-1 3 San Diego St Matt Mitchell made four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Saturday's 80-68 victory over Utah State. The Aztecs are 23-0 for the first time in school history. -- 23-0 4 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 78-75 victory over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will take a six-game winning streak into Monday's game with Texas. -- 18-3 5 Louisville Ryan McMahon got 23 points off the bench in Saturday's 77-57 victory at NC State. Louisville will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Wake Forest. 1 19-3 6 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-56 victory over Fordham. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. 1 20-2 7 Florida St. Devin Vassell made seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points in Saturday's 74-63 victory at Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Virginia. 2 18-3 8 Villanova The Wildcats missed 19 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 76-61 loss to Creighton. The loss snapped Villanova's seven-game winning streak. 3 17-4 9 W. Virginia Derek Culver finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 66-57 victory over Kansas State. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. 1 17-4 10 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 97-88 victory at Syracuse. The Blue Devils will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Boston College. 1 18-3 11 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 82-72 victory over Iowa. The Terrapins are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. 1 17-4 12 Seton Hall Myles Powell missed eight of the nine 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday's 74-62 loss to Xavier. The double-digit loss snapped Seton Hall's 10-game winning streak. 4 16-5 13 Auburn The Tigers made 33 free throws in Saturday's 75-66 victory over Kentucky. Auburn is 4-3 in its past seven games against the Wildcats. 2 19-2 14 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman missed 12 of his 15 field goal attempts in Saturday's 64-63 loss at Wisconsin. The Spartans are 3-3 in their past six games with all three losses coming to currently unranked opponents. 1 16-6 15 Oregon The Ducks missed 17 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-64 loss at Stanford. Oregon still has a Pac-12-leading seven league wins. 1 18-5 16 LSU Javonte Smart finished with 21 points and three assists in Saturday's 73-63 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers have won 10 straight games and are alone atop the SEC standings. 7 17-4 17 Butler The Bulldogs missed 13 of the 14 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 65-61 loss to Providence. Butler is 2-4 in its past six games. 1 17-5 18 Iowa The Hawkeyes shot 36.2% from the field in Thursday's 82-72 loss at Maryland. Iowa is 5-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with just two losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 15-6 19 Penn St. Myles Dread made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-64 victory at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Michigan State. 2 16-5 20 Creighton Denzel Mahoney got 21 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-61 victory at Villanova. The Bluejays will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Providence. 4 17-5 21 Kentucky The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers and just eight assists in Saturday's 75-66 loss at Auburn. Four of Kentucky's five losses are to currently unranked teams. 4 16-5 22 Illinois Andres Feliz got 17 points off the bench in Thursday's 59-51 victory Minnesota. The Illini will take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Iowa. -- 16-5 23 Marquette Markus Howard made five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in Saturday's 76-72 victory over DePaul. Marquette is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming in overtime at Butler. NR 16-6 24 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 78-57 victory at USC. The Buffaloes are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with only one loss coming outside of the first two quadrants. NR 17-5 25 Houston The Cougars allowed Cincinnati to shoot 45.5% from the field in Saturday's 64-62 loss on the road. The loss snapped Houston's five-game winning streak. 6 17-5 26 Arizona Stone Gettings finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 66-49 victory at Washington State. The Wildcats are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State. NR 15-6

IN: Marquette, Colorado, Arizona

OUT: Wichita State, Rutgers, USC