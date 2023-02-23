Whether Brandon Miller should've played at South Carolina late Wednesday became the biggest debate in sports in the 24 hours leading up to tipoff -- with Alabama fans largely insisting he should while basically everybody else shook their heads and called Alabama fans crazy. It's an ongoing argument that could last weeks.
Either way, Brandon Miller did play at South Carolina late Wednesday.
Unsurprisingly, he was awesome.
Miller took 25 shots, made 14 of them and finished with a career-high 41 points in Alabama's 78-76 overtime win at South Carolina. He got the bucket that forced overtime. He got the bucket that won the game. He also got booed and taunted and, well, this is how the rest of his college career is going to unfold.
With controversy.
As I explained on Inside College Basketball, in a world where players are sometimes suspended for smoking marijuana, missing curfew or skipping class, Miller has started 11 straight games since playing a role in the death of Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old mother who died after being shot in the face by a gun Miller brought to the scene of the incident. Miller's lawyer, Jim Standridge, has said his client never handled the gun. Fine. But what Standridge does not deny is that Miller arrived at the scene with the gun after Miller's former teammate, Darius Miles, sent a text message indicating an altercation was underway and requesting that Miller bring the gun.
Is that a crime?
Tuscaloosa County chief assistant district attorney Paula Whitley has said she does not believe it is, which is something I'll let the lawyers debate. Regardless, as I explained on Inside College Basketball, driving around with a gun in your car, and then bringing that gun to a place where, very shortly after you arrive, the gun is used to kill the mother of a 5-year-old little boy has to at least be a violation of some team rule, and if you don't have a team rule that covers that, then I don't know what kind of program you're running.
Former Duke standout Grayson Allen was once suspended for tripping an opposing player, for crying out loud. So it remains embarrassing and shameful that Miller, to date, has not been punished in any public way by his coach or school. It's why the outrage nationally is intense, and why Alabama Basketball has gone from one of the best stories in the sport to the clear-cut most controversial.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 22 points and six assists in Wednesday's 89-59 win over Tulane. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at East Carolina.
|--
|26-2
|2
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 41 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 78-76 overtime win at South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|24-4
|3
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Monday's 63-58 win at TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|23-5
|4
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 82-55 win over Ohio State. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|24-4
|5
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 78-43 win over Cal. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at Utah.
|--
|23-4
|6
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 72-54 win over Iowa State. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|22-6
|7
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 78-68 win over Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|1
|24-4
|8
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-71 win at Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|1
|22-6
|9
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 34 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 97-88 win at Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday against San Diego.
|1
|23-5
|10
Kansas St.
|Keyontae Johnson finished with 25 points and four assists in Tuesday's 75-65 win over Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|1
|21-7
|11
Baylor
|Adam Flagler was 1 of 13 from the field in Tuesday's 75-65 loss at Kansas State. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|1
|20-8
|12
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-70 win at Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|1
|23-5
|13
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 win over Colorado State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at New Mexico.
|1
|22-5
|14
Virginia
|Virginia's starting guards combined to shoot 7 of 29 from the field in Wednesday's 63-48 loss at Boston College. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|7
|21-5
|15
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-65 win over BYU. The Gaels' next game is Thursday against Pacific.
|--
|24-5
|16
Northwestern
|Boo Buie finished with 23 points and eight assists in Sunday's 80-60 win over Iowa. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at Illinois.
|--
|20-7
|17
Xavier
|Colby Jones missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 64-63 loss to Villanova. The Musketeers' next game is Friday at Seton Hall.
|--
|20-8
|18
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor finished with 25 points and four steals in Tuesday's 68-63 win over Tennessee. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|21-7
|19
UConn
|Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 87-69 win over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|2
|21-7
|20
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler missed nine of the 11 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 68-63 loss at Texas A&M. The Vols' next game is Saturday against South Carolina.
|1
|20-8
|21
Iowa St.
|Iowa State shot just 21.1% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 72-54 loss at Texas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|1
|17-10
|22
Indiana
|Indiana only got six points from its bench in Tuesday's 80-65 loss at Michigan State. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Purdue.
|--
|19-9
|23
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 66-51 win over San Jose State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Friday at Fresno State.
|1
|21-7
|24
TCU
|Damian Baugh and Mike Miles Jr. combined to go 8 of 30 from the field in Monday's 63-58 loss to Kansas. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|1
|18-10
|25
Providence
|Providence allowed the Huskies to shoot 53.3% from the field in Wednesday's 87-69 loss at UConn. The Friars' next game is Sunday at Georgetown.
|2
|20-8
|26
Creighton
|Arthur Kaluma was limited to just two points in Tuesday's 73-71 loss to Marquette. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|--
|18-10