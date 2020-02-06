College basketball rankings: Butler beats Villanova at the buzzer, jumps to 13th in Top 25 And 1

Butler started this season 15-1 with the lone loss coming at Baylor by just a single point. The body of work was so impressive that the Bulldogs climbed all the way into the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, not to mention the Associated Press Top 25 poll, as recently as three weeks ago.

That's when things turned south.

The Bulldogs lost a home game to Seton Hall and backed it with consecutive double-digit losses at DePaul and Villanova. It created a three-game losing streak. Then, after recording victories over Marquette and Georgetown, Butler lost at home this past weekend to Providence. So the Bulldogs woke up Wednesday having gone just 2-4 in their past six games, which made it reasonable to wonder if they would close this regular season looking like something closer to the team picked eighth in the preseason Big East poll.

Then they went out beat Villanova.

Credit Kamar Baldwin with the game-winner.

Final score: Butler 79, Villanova 76.

The victory improved Butler to 6-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, 11-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. The Bulldogs are up to No. 13 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Their next game is Sunday's at Marquette, which is No. 18 in the Top 25 And 1. The Golden Eagles are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Butler two weeks ago

Top 25 And 1 rankings