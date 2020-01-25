College basketball rankings: Butler maintains its spot in Top 25 And 1 with OT win over Marquette

Friday night isn't typically a great night for college basketball -- but it was this week. And that's because Butler and Marquette played a terrific game inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Final score: Butler 89, Marquette 85 in OT.

The Bulldogs snapped their three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. They overcame a six-point deficit in the final 181 seconds of regulation, forced overtime and won. Kamar Baldwin took 25 shots, made 10 of them and finished with a game-high 31 points -- which means he outscored the nation's leading scorer, Marquette's Markus Howard, who got 26 points on 27 field goal attempts. The four-point victory qualified as a Quadrant 1 win for Butler. So the Bulldogs are now 4-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, and 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 games, with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.

That's solid.

Butler is No. 16 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bulldogs are three games back of Seton Hall, and tied for third in the Big East standings. Their next game is Tuesday at Georgetown.

