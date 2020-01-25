College basketball rankings: Butler maintains its spot in Top 25 And 1 with OT win over Marquette
The overtime victory snapped the Bulldogs' three-game losing streak
Friday night isn't typically a great night for college basketball -- but it was this week. And that's because Butler and Marquette played a terrific game inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Final score: Butler 89, Marquette 85 in OT.
The Bulldogs snapped their three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. They overcame a six-point deficit in the final 181 seconds of regulation, forced overtime and won. Kamar Baldwin took 25 shots, made 10 of them and finished with a game-high 31 points -- which means he outscored the nation's leading scorer, Marquette's Markus Howard, who got 26 points on 27 field goal attempts. The four-point victory qualified as a Quadrant 1 win for Butler. So the Bulldogs are now 4-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, and 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 games, with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
That's solid.
Butler is No. 16 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bulldogs are three games back of Seton Hall, and tied for third in the Big East standings. Their next game is Tuesday at Georgetown.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 92-69 victory over BYU. The Zags have won 12 straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|20-1
|2
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's 61-57 victory over Oklahoma. The Bears will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Florida.
|--
|16-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's 72-55 victory over Wyoming. The Aztecs are 20-0 for just the second time in school history.
|--
|20-0
|4
|Kansas
|Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 81-60 victory over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Baylor.
|--
|15-3
|5
|Florida St.
|M.J. Walker made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in Saturday's 83-79 victory at Miami. Florida State is 18-2 in its past 20 ACC regular season games.
|--
|16-2
|6
|Louisville
|Malik Williams got 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's 68-64 victory over Georgia Tech. The Cardinals are 7-1 in the ACC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-3
|7
|Villanova
|Jermaine Samuels finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 76-61 victory over Butler. The Wildcats will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Providence.
|--
|15-3
|8
|Dayton
|Jalen Crutcher made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points in Wednesday's 86-60 victory over St. Bonaventure. The Flyers' 17-2 record features zero losses in regulation.
|--
|17-2
|9
|Seton Hall
|Romaro Gill finished with 17 points, eight blocks and six rebounds in Wednesday's 73-64 win over Providence. The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East for the first time ever.
|--
|15-4
|10
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 97-59 victory over Texas. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities.
|--
|15-3
|11
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-59 victory over Miami. Duke is 6-2 in the ACC.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 77-66 victory at Northwestern. Each of Maryland's four losses came on the road to a top-30 KenPom team.
|--
|15-4
|13
|Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry committed five turnovers in Thursday's 67-63 loss at Indiana. Michigan State will enter the weekend in a first-place tie with Illinois in the Big Ten standings.
|--
|14-5
|14
|Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals in Thursday's 79-70 double-overtime victory over USC. The Ducks are 5-1 in their past six games.
|--
|16-4
|15
|Auburn
|Devan Cambridge made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points in Wednesday's 80-67 victory over South Carolina. The double-digit win snapped Auburn's two-game losing streak.
|--
|16-2
|16
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's 89-85 overtime victory over Marquette. The win snapped Butler's three-game losing streak.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 85-80 victory over Rutgers. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game with Wisconsin.
|--
|14-5
|18
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans finished with 23 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 89-79 victory over Georgia. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at South Carolina.
|--
|14-4
|19
|Houston
|Caleb Mills got 20 points off the bench in Thursday's 63-59 victory over UConn. The Cougars are 9-1 in their past 10 games with four victories against top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-4
|20
|Wichita St.
|Tyson Etienne finished with 13 points in Tuesday's 56-43 victory at USF. The Shockers are 6-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-3
|21
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 72-63 victory at Michigan. The Nittany Lions own four wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-5
|22
|Illinois
|Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-62 victory at Purdue. The Illini will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Michigan.
|--
|14-5
|23
|LSU
|Emmitt Williams finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 84-82 win over Florida. The Tigers are 6-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|14-4
|24
|Creighton
|Mitch Ballock made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-68 victory at DePaul. All five of Creighton's losses are Quadrant 1 losses.
|--
|15-5
|25
|Rutgers
|The Scarlet Knights led by five at halftime but ultimately lost 85-80 at Iowa on Wednesday. Rutgers is 8-2 in its past 10 games with both losses coming to currently ranked teams.
|--
|14-5
|26
|Wisconsin
|Brad Davison finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 82-68 victory over Nebraska. The Badgers will enter Friday's game at Purdue with five Quadrant 1 wins.
|--
|12-8
