College Basketball Rankings: Butler, No. 12 in Top 25 And 1, set for tough New Year's Eve test at St. John's

The Big East launched its league schedule Monday with a pair of games -- specifically Villanova vs. Xavier and Seton Hall vs. DePaul. Now, on New Year's Eve, two more Big East games are on tap. And one of the two -- Butler at St. John's -- is super-interesting despite nobody predicting it would be in the preseason.

Butler was picked eighth in the preseason Big East poll; St. John's was picked ninth. And yet the Bulldogs and Red Storm enter this game with a combined record of 23-3. Butler has beaten Purdue, Florida and Minnesota. St. John's has beaten West Virginia and Arizona. So these are two surprisingly good teams with undeniably good wins. Butler is ranked in the current AP Top 25 poll. St. John's is getting votes. If the NCAA Tournament started today, I suspect the Bulldogs and Red Storm would both be in the field.

Bottom line, if you have plans for New Year's Eve, by all means, follow through with them. And be safe. But if you're stuck at home and looking for something to do, Butler at St. John's qualifies as a quality college basketball option. Butler is No. 12 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. St. John's remains unranked but is definitely on my radar. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the second consecutive day after cruising to a 93-72 victory over Detroit on Monday night.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings