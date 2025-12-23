College basketball rankings: AJ Dybantsa's historic game caps a December to remember for BYU's star freshman
Dybantsa scored 33 points to lead the Cougars to an easy win vs. Eastern Washington
Duke's Cameron Boozer should still be considered the clear favorite, through the first seven weeks of this season, to win the CBS Sports National Player of the Year award. He's been college basketball's best player so far, by far.
But here comes AJ Dybantsa.
The BYU freshman was the star of the first night of Week 8, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday's 109-81 win over Eastern Washington. Yes, that's a 30-point triple-double -- making Dybantsa, who won't turn 18 years old until Jan. 29, the youngest player to record a 30-point triple-double in NCAA history.
If you watched, you likely know that the last thing Dybantsa needed to secure the triple-double was a 10th assist. He got it with 120 seconds left after Mihailo Boskovic received a pass from Dybantsa and sank a 23-foot jumper.
"Thank God for Mihai," Dybantsa said afterward with a smile.
BYU will not play again until the Cougars visit Kansas State a week from Saturday. That means Dybantsa's second full month of college basketball is in the books, and it was literally unlike anything we've seen in at least 30 seasons.
Dybantsa played six games in December, all wins, and averaged 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 79.5% from the field. According to OptaSTATS, that makes Dybantsa the only Division I player in the last 30 seasons to play at least five games in a calendar month and finish them with averages of 25-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists while shooting better than 65% from the field and going undefeated.
AJ Dybantsa soaring for the putback ✈️— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 23, 2025
(via @espn)
pic.twitter.com/QP0bQ1DCIl
BYU remains No. 5 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan is No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day. The Cougars are one of three Big 12 schools in the top five of the Top 25 And 1, joining No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Iowa State.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Aday Mara finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 102-50 win over La Salle. The Wolverines' next game is Dec. 29 against McNeese.
|--
|11-0
|2
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 20 points and four assists in Monday's 107-71 win over Bethune Cookman. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against South Dakota State.
|--
|12-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 91-60 win over Long Beach State. The Cyclones' next game is Dec. 29 against Houston Christian.
|--
|12-0
|4
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 72-54 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Dec. 31 at Xavier.
|--
|12-1
|5
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 33 points and 10 assists in Monday's 109-81 win over Eastern Washington. The Cougars' next game is Jan. 3 at Kansas State.
|--
|12-1
|6
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 88-60 win over Auburn. The Boilermakers' next game is Dec. 29 against Kent State.
|--
|11-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Braeden Smith finished with 21 points and seven assists in Sunday's 91-82 win at Oregon. the Zags' next game is Sunday against Pepperdine.
|--
|12-1
|8
Duke
|Nikolas Khamenia missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-81 loss to Texas Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 31 against Georgia Tech.
|--
|11-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Coen Carr finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 79-70 win over Oakland. The Spartans' next game is Dec. 29 against Cornell.
|--
|11-1
|10
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 99-51 win over East Carolina. The Tar Heels' next game is Dec. 30 against Florida State.
|--
|12-1
|11
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 90-61 win over Davidson. The Jayhawks' next game is Jan. 3 at UCF.
|--
|10-3
|12
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 21 points and five assists in Saturday's 94-85 win over Arkansas. The Cougars' next game is Dec. 29 against Middle Tennessee.
|--
|11-1
|13
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 78-55 win over North Dakota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Dec. 30 against New Hampshire.
|--
|12-0
|14
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles fTyler Nickel finished with 26 points and three blocks in Sunday's 98-67 win at Wake Forest. The Commodores' next game is Dec. 29 against New Haven. hed with 22 points and five assists in Wednesday's 77-70 overtime win at Memphis. The Commodores next game is Sunday at Wake Forest.
|--
|12-0
|15
Alabama
|Aiden Sherrell finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 92-81 win over Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Dec. 29 against Yale.
|--
|9-3
|16
Arkansas
|Karter Knox missed five of the six shots he attempted in Saturday's 94-85 win over Arkansas. The Razorbacks' next game is Dec. 29 against James Madison.
|--
|9-3
|17
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 91-48 win over Missouri. The Illini's next game is Monday against Southern.
|--
|9-3
|18
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 27 points and five assists in Saturday's 82-81 win over Duke. The Red Raiders' next game is Dec. 28 against Winthrop.
|--
|9-3
|19
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 15 points and nine assists in Sunday's 94-52 win over Gardner-Webb. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina State.
|--
|9-3
|20
Louisville
|Sananda Fru finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-54 win over Montana. The Cardinals' next game is Dec. 30 against Cal.
|--
|10-2
|21
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and three steals in Saturday's 78-66 win over St. John's. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Bellarmine.
|--
|8-4
|22
Iowa
|Alvaro Folgueiras finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 94-39 win over Bucknell. The Hawkeyes' next game is Dec. 29 against UMass Lowell.
|--
|10-2
|23
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 95-51 win over American. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 31 at Virginia Tech.
|--
|11-1
|24
LSU
|Marquel Sutton finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 78-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Tigers' next game is Monday against Prairie View A&M.
|--
|11-1
|25
Auburn
|Kevin Overton missed 10 of the 18 shots he attempted in Saturday's 88-60 loss to Purdue. The Tigers' next game is Dec. 29 against Queens.
|--
|8-4
|26
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 78-66 loss to Kentucky. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Harvard.
|--
|7-4