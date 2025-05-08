It's debatable which school has done the best in the transfer portal this offseason. Reasonable cases can be made for St. John's, Michigan, Louisville and Kentucky.

Or BYU.

Yes, the Cougars definitely also belong on the list as they continue to add to their strong core with the latest addition being Nate Pickens, a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 9.8 points this past season for a UC Riverside team that finished 21-13 overall, 14-6 in the Big West. The Arizona native averaged 3.6 3-point attempts per contest and made 39.2% of them, making him a sensible depth-piece for a program that took nearly half of its field goal attempts from beyond the arc under first-year coach Kevin Young.

The addition of Pickens has BYU up to No. 3 in Version 11 of the 2025-26 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason college basketball rankings. Simply put, BYU's roster checks every box teams typically need to operate at the tip-top of the sport — specifically experience, legitimate NBA talent and depth.

A possible BYU starting lineup looks like this:

G: Robert Wright

G: Dawson Baker

G: Richie Saunders

F: AJ Dybantsa

C: Keba Keita

Saunders and Keita both started 35 games for a BYU team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament while Baker averaged 16.7 minutes per contest off the bench. They were three of the top six scorers for a team that finished 26-10 and ranked seventh nationally over the final eight weeks of the season at BartTorvik.com — behind only Duke, Houston, Florida, Auburn, Gonzaga and Alabama.

That's solid roster continuity.

Rounding out the starting lineup will be Wright, who is considered a top-10 transfer after one season at Baylor, and Dybantsa, who is among the favorites to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Then, Pickens and fellow transfers Dominique Diomande (Washington), Kennard Davis (Southern Illinois) and Tyler Mrus (Idaho) should combine to give BYU one of the Big 12's better benches.

Houston remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 thanks to the projected return of three starters — specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler — from a team that finished 35-5 after falling to Florida in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, five-star freshman Chris Cenac Jr., and four-star freshmen Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings, each of whom should play a role in helping Kelvin Sampson try to take the Cougars to the Final Four for the third time in a six-year span.

