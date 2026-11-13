Every preseason, on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Matt Norlander and I predict who will be the sport's last undefeated team. This year, I took Florida and Norlander took Virginia while our producer, Josh Mullenix, went with BYU, and I'm starting to think the Cougars could end up being the right answer.

BYU improved to 4-0 late Thursday with an 86-71 no-issues victory over Montana State. Next up is Wednesday's game with Northern Colorado. And a quick glance at the schedule shows BYU will not play another currently ranked team until at least the championship game of the Maui Invitational, and only then if Arizona advances to it.

Beyond that possible matchup, there's not another game against a currently ranked opponent on the non-league portion of the schedule. So, based on current computer numbers, unless BYU plays Arizona in the championship game of the Maui Invitational, the Cougars won't be underdogs in any contest until they host Kansas on January 9.

That doesn't guarantee BYU will start 16-0, obviously. But it does suggest that BYU might really be favored in each of its first 16 games.

BYU remains No. 22 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Florida, the preseason No. 1, remains No. 1 for the 13th straight day of this season. The Gators will be back on the court Friday night, when they host Merrimack inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. After that, it's off to the Players Era in Las Vegas with an event-opening game against Notre Dame.Top 25 And 1 rankings

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