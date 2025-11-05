College basketball rankings: Cameron Boozer starts slow, catches fire late in debut to lead Duke over Texas
The Blue Devils are No. 10 in Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 after winning their 26th opener in a row
Arizona forward Koa Peat was incredible Monday, getting 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a season-opening win over Florida. On the same night, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson scored 21 points in a blowout of Green Bay. BYU wing AJ Dybantsa also got 21 in a victory over Villanova.
This heralded freshman class got off to a great start.
So, on Tuesday, all eyes turned to Duke forward Cameron Boozer, a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year who was making his season-debut against Texas. And, believe it or not, his college career started with ... seven consecutive missed field-goal attempts.
Seven!
Boozer missed multiple 3-pointers. He missed multiple shots at the rim. His zero-point performance in the opening 20 minutes had Duke behind at halftime. But, and this is a testament to his overwhelming talent, Boozer still finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 36 minutes of the Blue Devils' 75-60 win over Texas that doubled as fourth-year coach Jon Scheyer's 90th career victory.
"It was obviously a tough first half; I think my teammates did a great job picking me up," Boozer said afterward. Scheyer challenged me at halftime, said that I played soft in the first half, which, you know, was true. It was true. Second half, like you said, had to change my mentality. Teammates did a great job finding me. We were the tougher team in the second half as a unit."
Duke remains No. 10 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Texas, 24th in Tuesday's Top 25 And 1, is now out after losing by 15 -- and because the Longhorns are down to 38th at BartTorvik.com, and down to 45th at KenPom.com after shooting just 32.2% from the field against the Blue Devils.
Texas has been replaced in the Top 25 And 1 by Ole Miss, which is 1-0 following Monday's season-opening win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Rebels will return to the court Friday to play Louisiana Monroe.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
St. John's
|Dillon Mitchell finished with 18 points and four steals in Monday's 108-74 win over Quinnipiac. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|1-0
|2
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 30 points and one assist in Tuesday's 82-51 win over Evansville. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Oakland.
|--
|1-0
|3
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 75-57 win over Lehigh. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Towson.
|--
|1-0
|4
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Monday's 71-66 win over Villanova. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Holy Cross.
|--
|1-0
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 79-55 win over New Haven. The Huskies' next game is Friday against UMass Lowell.
|--
|1-0
|6
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 93-87 win over Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Utah Tech.
|--
|1-0
|7
Florida
|Xaivian Lee missed 12 of the 17 shots he attempted in Monday's 93-87 loss to Arizona. The Gators' next game is Thursday against North Florida.
|--
|0-1
|8
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 34 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 98-60 win over Lindenwood. The Red Raiders' next game is Friday against Sam Houston State.
|--
|1-0
|9
Michigan
|Morez Johnson finished with 24 points and three assists in Monday's 121-78 win over Oakland. The Wolverines' next game is Nov. 11 against Wake Forest.
|--
|1-0
|10
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-60 win over Texas. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Western Carolina.
|--
|1-0
|11
UCLA
|Donovan Dent finished with 21 points and nine assists in Monday's 80-74 win over Eastern Washington. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Pepperdine.
|--
|1-0
|12
Kentucky
|Collin Chandler finished with 15 points and four assists in Tuesday's 77-51 win over Nicholls. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Valparaiso.
|--
|1-0
|13
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Monday's 88-50 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against Grambling State.
|--
|1-0
|14
Louisville
|Khani Rooths finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 104-45 win over South Carolina State. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against Jackson State.
|--
|1-0
|15
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 94-51 win over Green Bay. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday at North Carolina.
|--
|1-0
|16
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 113-55 win over Jackson State. The Illini's next game is Friday against Florida Gulf Coast.
|--
|1-0
|17
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 22 points and eight assists in Monday's 91-62 win over North Dakota. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|1-0
|18
Michigan St.
|Jaxon Kohler finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's 80-69 win over Colgate. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|1-0
|19
Oregon
|Takai Simpkins finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 60-59 win over Hawaii. The Ducks' next game is Friday against Rice.
|--
|1-0
|20
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 109-77 win over Southern. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Michigan State.
|--
|1-0
|21
Gonzaga
|Tyon Grant-Foster finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Monday's 98-43 win over Texas Southern. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|1-0
|22
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 76-61 win over Mercer. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Northern Kentucky.
|--
|1-0
|23
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Monday's 95-90 win over Bethune-Cookman in overtime. The Tigers' next game is Thursday against Merrimack.
|--
|1-0
|24
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 22 points and three assists in Monday's 94-54 win over Central Arkansas. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against Kansas.
|1
|1-0
|25
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 31 points and four rebounds in Monday's 96-64 win over Campbell. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Northern Illinois.
|1
|1-0
|26
Ole Miss
|Malik Dia finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Monday's 88-58 win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Rebels' next game is Friday against Louisiana-Monroe.
|NR
|1-0