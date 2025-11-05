duke-top-25-and-1.jpg
CBS Sports graphic

Arizona forward Koa Peat was incredible Monday, getting 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a season-opening win over Florida. On the same night, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson scored 21 points in a blowout of Green Bay. BYU wing AJ Dybantsa also got 21 in a victory over Villanova.

This heralded freshman class got off to a great start.

So, on Tuesday, all eyes turned to Duke forward Cameron Boozer, a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year who was making his season-debut against Texas. And, believe it or not, his college career started with ... seven consecutive missed field-goal attempts.

Seven!

Tracking college basketball freshman debuts: Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa impress, Koa Peat explodes
Cameron Salerno
Tracking college basketball freshman debuts: Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa impress, Koa Peat explodes

Boozer missed multiple 3-pointers. He missed multiple shots at the rim. His zero-point performance in the opening 20 minutes had Duke behind at halftime. But, and this is a testament to his overwhelming talent, Boozer still finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 36 minutes of the Blue Devils' 75-60 win over Texas that doubled as fourth-year coach Jon Scheyer's 90th career victory.

"It was obviously a tough first half; I think my teammates did a great job picking me up," Boozer said afterward. Scheyer challenged me at halftime, said that I played soft in the first half, which, you know, was true. It was true. Second half, like you said, had to change my mentality. Teammates did a great job finding me. We were the tougher team in the second half as a unit."

Duke remains No. 10 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Texas, 24th in Tuesday's Top 25 And 1, is now out after losing by 15 -- and because the Longhorns are down to 38th at BartTorvik.com, and down to 45th at KenPom.com after shooting just 32.2% from the field against the Blue Devils.

Texas has been replaced in the Top 25 And 1 by Ole Miss, which is 1-0 following Monday's season-opening win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Rebels will return to the court Friday to play Louisiana Monroe. 

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
1 Ole Miss
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 St. John's Dillon Mitchell finished with 18 points and four steals in Monday's 108-74 win over Quinnipiac. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Alabama. -- 1-0
2 Purdue Fletcher Loyer finished with 30 points and one assist in Tuesday's 82-51 win over Evansville. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Oakland. -- 1-0
3 Houston Emanuel Sharp finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 75-57 win over Lehigh. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Towson. -- 1-0
4 BYU AJ Dybantsa finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Monday's 71-66 win over Villanova. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Holy Cross. -- 1-0
5 UConn Alex Karaban finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 79-55 win over New Haven. The Huskies' next game is Friday against UMass Lowell. -- 1-0
6 Arizona Koa Peat finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 93-87 win over Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Utah Tech. -- 1-0
7 Florida Xaivian Lee missed 12 of the 17 shots he attempted in Monday's 93-87 loss to Arizona. The Gators' next game is Thursday against North Florida. -- 0-1
8 Texas Tech Christian Anderson finished with 34 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 98-60 win over Lindenwood. The Red Raiders' next game is Friday against Sam Houston State. -- 1-0
9 Michigan Morez Johnson finished with 24 points and three assists in Monday's 121-78 win over Oakland. The Wolverines' next game is Nov. 11 against Wake Forest. -- 1-0
10 Duke Cameron Boozer finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-60 win over Texas. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Western Carolina. -- 1-0
11 UCLA Donovan Dent finished with 21 points and nine assists in Monday's 80-74 win over Eastern Washington. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Pepperdine. -- 1-0
12 Kentucky Collin Chandler finished with 15 points and four assists in Tuesday's 77-51 win over Nicholls. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Valparaiso. -- 1-0
13 Iowa St. Milan Momcilovic finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Monday's 88-50 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against Grambling State. -- 1-0
14 Louisville Khani Rooths finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 104-45 win over South Carolina State. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against Jackson State. -- 1-0
15 Kansas Darryn Peterson finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 94-51 win over Green Bay. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday at North Carolina. -- 1-0
16 Illinois Tomislav Ivisic finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 113-55 win over Jackson State. The Illini's next game is Friday against Florida Gulf Coast. -- 1-0
17 Alabama Labaron Philon finished with 22 points and eight assists in Monday's 91-62 win over North Dakota. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at St. John's. -- 1-0
18 Michigan St. Jaxon Kohler finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's 80-69 win over Colgate. The Spartans' next game is Saturday against Arkansas. -- 1-0
19 Oregon Takai Simpkins finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 60-59 win over Hawaii. The Ducks' next game is Friday against Rice. -- 1-0
20 Arkansas Trevon Brazile finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 109-77 win over Southern. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Michigan State. -- 1-0
21 Gonzaga Tyon Grant-Foster finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Monday's 98-43 win over Texas Southern. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma. -- 1-0
22 Tennessee Nate Ament finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 76-61 win over Mercer. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Northern Kentucky. -- 1-0
23 Auburn Keyshawn Hall finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Monday's 95-90 win over Bethune-Cookman in overtime. The Tigers' next game is Thursday against Merrimack. -- 1-0
24 N. Carolina Caleb Wilson finished with 22 points and three assists in Monday's 94-54 win over Central Arkansas. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against Kansas. 1 1-0
25 Wisconsin John Blackwell finished with 31 points and four rebounds in Monday's 96-64 win over Campbell. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Northern Illinois. 1 1-0
26 Ole Miss Malik Dia finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Monday's 88-58 win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Rebels' next game is Friday against Louisiana-Monroe. NR 1-0