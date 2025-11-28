College basketball rankings: Cameron Boozer carries Duke over Arkansas in CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic
Boozer scored 35 points for the Blue Devils, the No. 6 team in Thursday's Top 25 And 1 updated rankings
On the biggest stage college basketball can provide in November, specifically a primetime matchup on CBS following a Cowboys-Chiefs game featuring Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cameron Boozer delivered.
The five-star freshman at Duke finished with 35 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 80-71 victory over Arkansas in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic at the United Center in Chicago. Boozer took 18 shots and made 13 of them. He added three assists and two steals for the Blue Devils, who are up to No. 6 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
"He's been so coachable from Day 1," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said when asked about Boozer, the five-star prospect who was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year winner in high school. "You're lucky when you're coaching a guy where he's harder on himself more than anybody else could be. We actually were talking earlier, I mean, what he's done has been incredible. I think him and I both know there's been more there, as crazy as that sounds. I still think there's a lot more there. For me, the biggest difference, though, for a freshman, is learning how to play through contact and the decision-making, the decisiveness. He can do so many different things. Obviously, he's shown he can shoot the ball from three, right? He can create his own shot. But I thought tonight he was a great connector for us, with quick decisions, putting pressure on the defense and then really opening up a lot for other guys to drive, shoot and make plays as well."
Just like Cooper Flagg did last season, Boozer is currently leading Duke in five major statistical categories -- specifically points per game (22.9), rebounds per game (9.8), assists per game (3.9), steals per game (1.8) and blocks per game (1.1). It's still early, obviously. But, for whatever it's worth, Boozer is currently leading the Player of the Year standings at KenPom.com with a rating of 2.382.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 103-73 win over Denver. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Norfolk State.
|--
|6-0
|2
Purdue
|Oscar Cluff finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 86-56 win over Texas Tech. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|6-0
|3
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 101-61 win over Gonzaga. The Wolverines' next game is Dec. 6 against Rutgers.
|--
|7-0
|4
UConn
|Eric Reibe finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 72-49 win over Bryant. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Illinois.
|--
|5-1
|5
BYU
|Kennard Davis finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 72-62 win over Miami. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Cal Baptist.
|--
|5-1
|6
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 35 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 80-71 win over Arkansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Florida.
|1
|8-0
|7
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 104-47 win over NJIT. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|1
|7-0
|8
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 95-64 win over Syracuse. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Alcorn State.
|1
|7-0
|9
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 74-58 win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Iowa.
|8
|7-0
|10
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike missed all nine of the shots he attempted in Wednesday's 101-61 loss to Michigan. The Zags' next game is Dec. 5 against Kentucky.
|--
|7-1
|11
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 20 points and six assists in Wednesday's 105-72 win over Maryland. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Clemson.
|--
|5-2
|12
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Monday's 87-73 win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Illini's next game is Friday against UConn.
|--
|6-1
|13
N. Carolina
|Kyan Evans missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Thursday's 74-58 loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky.
|--
|6-1
|14
Kansas
|Elmarko Jackson finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 81-76 win over Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|--
|6-2
|15
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 19 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 81-76 loss to Kansas. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Syracuse.
|--
|7-1
|16
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 66-56 win over Notre Dame. The Cougars' next game is Dec. 6 against Florida State.
|--
|7-1
|17
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 23 points and five assists in Wednesday's 82-50 win over New Orleans. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday against Wyoming.
|1
|5-2
|18
Kentucky
|Malachi Moreno finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 104-54 win over Tennessee Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina.
|2
|5-2
|19
Arkansas
|Maleek Thomas missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Thursday's 80-71 loss to Duke. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|--
|5-2
|20
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 31 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 80-73 win over Winthrop. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday against USC Upstate.
|1
|7-0
|21
Indiana
|Reed Bailey finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 86-69 win over Kansas State. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday against Bethune Cookman.
|1
|6-0
|22
Iowa
|Isaia Howard finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 59-46 win over Grand Canyon. The Hawkeyes' next game is Tuesday at Michigan State.
|1
|7-0
|23
Auburn
|Tahaad Pettiford finished with 27 points and three steals in Wednesday's 85-74 win over St. John's. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against NC State.
|1
|6-2
|24
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles finished with 20 points and three steals in Thursday's 89-74 win over VCU. The Commodores' next game is Friday against Saint Mary's.
|NR
|7-0
|25
St. John's
|Oziyah Sellers missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-74 loss to Auburn. The Red Storm's next game is Dec. 6 against Ole Miss.
|--
|4-3
|26
USC
|Chad Baker-Mazara finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 88-75 win over Arizona State. The Trojans' next game is Tuesday against Oregon. Skyy Clark was 3 of 11 from the field on Friday's 69-65 loss to Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Sacramento State.
|--
|7-0