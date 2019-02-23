College basketball rankings: Can Duke maintain its No. 2 ranking in the Top 25 And 1 without Zion?
The Blue Devils are at Syracuse on Saturday night minus their star player
Duke freshman Zion Williamson will not play Saturday night at Syracuse. But the good news is that college basketball's best player, and biggest star, is not seriously injured. It really is just a minor knee sprain.
So he'll be back soon.
But if the Blue Devils are going to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season, they'll have to be better in his absence at the Carrier Dome than they were in the 39 minutes they played without Williamson against North Carolina earlier in the week because they were bad and out of sorts in that one.
It's why they lost 88-72.
Either way, the guess here is that Duke will look much different, and be much better, at Syracuse because Mike Krzyzewski has now had a chance to conduct multiple practices to prepare his team to play without its 6-foot-7 forward. That's massive. Plus, the Blue Devils won't be dealing with the shock-factor that goes along with losing a key component in the opening minute of a high-profile game against a rival with the 44th President of the United States sitting courtside. So I'll be surprised if Duke loses at the Carrier Dome. The game might be close. But the Blue Devils should win and go to bed Saturday night in nothing worse than a first-place tie with Virginia and North Carolina atop the ACC standings.
Duke is No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Gonzaga is No. 1 for the seventh straight day. The Zags will play BYU late Saturday night.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with a neutral-court win over Duke and zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 17 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest.
|--
|26-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-3 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents - but only one of the losses came when Mike Krzyzewski's team was at full strength. Duke is 2-0 against Virginia.
|--
|23-3
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 14-2 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 after Monday's win over Virginia Tech. Both of Virginia's losses are to Duke.
|--
|23-2
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 24-2 record features a 12-2 mark against top-100 KenPom teams with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1. Tennessee is 20-1 in its past 21 games.
|--
|24-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 17-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue, Maryland and Villanova.
|--
|24-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two losses to sub-50 opponents. UK is 12-1 in its past 13 games heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.
|--
|22-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 12-2 in their past 14 games with wins over Duke, Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|21-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one loss to a sub-50 opponent. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Michigan.
|--
|22-5
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars have won 10 straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|25-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to St. John's. Marquette is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-60 losses.
|--
|22-4
|11
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 8-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|20-6
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|21-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 13-2 in their past 15 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-7
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with Ohio State. Five of Maryland's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|20-7
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's 10-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at San Diego State. Nevada will enter Saturday's game against Fresno State with zero Quadrant 1 wins and two losses to sub-125 KenPom opponents.
|--
|24-2
|16
|LSU
|The Tigers dropped to 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Wednesday's loss to Florida. LSU is 14-2 in its past 16 games with wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Saint Mary's.
|--
|21-5
|17
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Maryland. Iowa is 14-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|21-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-7 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin is 7-2 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's showdown at Northwestern.
|--
|18-8
|19
|Louisville
|The Cardinals dropped to 2-4 in their past six games after Wednesday's loss at Syracuse. Louisville is 10-9 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a sub-50 opponent.
|--
|18-9
|20
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 7-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school ranked outside of the top-35. The Hokies are 2-3 in their past five games heading into Saturday's game at Notre Dame.
|--
|20-6
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at North Carolina.
|--
|21-5
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-5 vs. teams in the KenPom top 100 with one additional loss that came at Tulsa. Kansas State is 10-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|20-6
|23
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones dropped to 7-3 in their past 10 games following Tuesday's loss to Baylor. Iowa State is 10-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at TCU.
|--
|19-7
|24
|Villanova
|Villanova has 13 wins over top-100 KenPom teams - but only one of those victories is over top-50 opponent. The Wildcats are 1-3 in their past three games with losses to Marquette, St. John's and Georgetown.
|--
|20-7
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a five-game winning streak into Friday's game with Kent State.
|--
|24-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 8-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 10-1 in its past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Houston.
|--
|22-4
