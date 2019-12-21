College Basketball Rankings: Can Kentucky beat Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic and return to Top 25 And 1?
John Calipari's Wildcats were removed from the daily rankings after Wednesday's loss to Utah
LAS VEGAS -- Ohio State was on track to enter its showdown with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic ranked as the nation's No. 1 team. Then Duane Washington Jr. suffered a rib injury that kept him out of last Sunday's game at Minnesota. And then the Buckeyes lost last Sunday's game at Minnesota.
So OSU isn't No. 1.
But, make no mistake, OSU is still really good.
"They have five or six guys that can shoot it," said Kentucky coach John Calipari, whose statement is backed by the fact that Ohio State has five players who have attempted at least 30 3-pointers this season, and those five players are combining to shoot 46% from beyond the arc. "They're one of the best teams in the country."
But is Kentucky?
Perhaps Kentucky can be, in time. But the Wildcats haven't looked the part since that season-opening victory over Michigan State. They lost 67-64 to Evansville last month, then lost 69-66 to Utah earlier this week, which means UK now has two losses to teams currently ranked 100th-or-worse at KenPom with zero good wins outside of the victory over Michigan State to offset them. That's why the Wildcats are no longer in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. But a neutral-court win here at T-Mobile Arena over Ohio State, which is No. 3 in Saturday morning's updated rankings, would likely get the Wildcats back in.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points in Saturday's 98-57 victory over Kansas City. The Jayhawks have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|9-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert made 10 of the 12 shots he attempted and finished with 26 points in Wednesday's 94-81 victory over North Carolina. The Zags dealt UNC its fourth consecutive loss.
|--
|12-1
|3
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-48 victory over Southeast Missouri State. The Buckeyes' resume features three 25-point wins over top-40 KenPom opponents.
|--
|10-1
|4
|Louisville
|Dwayne Sutton finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 70-46 win over Miami of Ohio. The Cardinals used a 17-0 run in the second half to pull away.
|--
|11-1
|5
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's 71-58 victory over North Texas. Dayton's lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|9-1
|6
|Duke
|Joey Baker made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Thursday's 86-57 victory over Wofford. The Blue Devils cruised even though Tre Jones missed the game with what Duke officials called a minor foot injury.
|--
|10-1
|7
|Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's 56-44 win over Stony Brook. Virginia has held eight of its 10 opponents to 47 or fewer points.
|--
|9-1
|8
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's 81-48 victory over Montana. N'Faly Dante added 11 points in what was the first game of his college career.
|--
|9-2
|9
|Memphis
|Tyler Harris made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in Saturday's 51-47 win at Tennessee. Memphis snapped the Vols' 31-game winning streak at home.
|--
|9-1
|10
|Michigan
|Zavier Simpson missed eight of his 11 field goal attempts in Saturday's 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon. The Wolverines are 1-3 since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis.
|--
|8-3
|11
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points in the final five minutes of Thursday's 79-73 win over NC State. The Tigers are one of only four remaining unbeaten teams but still have zero victories over top-35 KenPom opponents.
|--
|10-0
|12
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals in Wednesday's 91-63 victory over UT Martin. The Bears have three wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-1
|13
|Maryland
|The Terrapins shot 26.9% from the field in Thursday's 52-48 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland lost despite the fact that the Pirates were missing their top two scorers.
|--
|10-2
|14
|Arizona
|Nico Mannion missed 17 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-80 loss to Gonzaga. Arizona allowed the Zags to shoot 47.5% from the field in the game.
|--
|10-2
|15
|Florida St.
|Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points in 15 minutes in Tuesday's 98-81 victory over North Florida. Florida State owns three wins over top-25 KenPom opponents.
|--
|9-2
|16
|Villanova
|Justin Moore came off the bench and got 16 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Delaware. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor.
|--
|8-2
|17
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-59 win over Seattle. The five-star freshman is averaging 18.0. points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
|--
|8-2
|18
|Butler
|Aaron Thompson finished with eight points and eight assists in Saturday's 66-41 win over Southern. Butler has won 57 straight non-league games at home.
|--
|10-1
|19
|San Diego St
|Yanni Wetzell scored 17 points in Wednesday's 92-48 victory over San Diego Christian. The 44-point win represented the 13th-largest margin of victory in San Diego State history.
|--
|11-0
|20
|VCU
|Marcus Santos-Silva finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 76-71 win at College of Charleston. The Rams won despite trailing by eight points at halftime.
|--
|9-2
|21
|Penn St.
|Myreon Jones finished with 21 points and five assists in Friday's 87-58 victory over Central Connecticut. This was the first time in 23 seasons that Penn State has won while being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
|--
|10-2
|22
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 77-72 victory over Northwestern. The Spartans will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Eastern Michigan.
|--
|8-3
|23
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's win at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' resume features four top-65 KenPom wins and only one loss to a team unranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|8-3
|24
|Texas Tech
|Chris Clarke finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Monday's 71-65 victory over Southern Miss. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Jahmi'us Ramsey, their leading scorer, in the lineup.
|--
|7-3
|25
|Stanford
|Oscar de Silva finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 64-56 win over San Francisco. Stanford's lone loss is a one-point loss to Butler.
|--
|10-1
|26
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-73 win over Oklahoma. The Bluejays' only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State.
|--
|9-2
