College Basketball Rankings: Can Kentucky beat Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic and return to Top 25 And 1?

LAS VEGAS -- Ohio State was on track to enter its showdown with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic ranked as the nation's No. 1 team. Then Duane Washington Jr. suffered a rib injury that kept him out of last Sunday's game at Minnesota. And then the Buckeyes lost last Sunday's game at Minnesota.

So OSU isn't No. 1.

But, make no mistake, OSU is still really good.

"They have five or six guys that can shoot it," said Kentucky coach John Calipari, whose statement is backed by the fact that Ohio State has five players who have attempted at least 30 3-pointers this season, and those five players are combining to shoot 46% from beyond the arc. "They're one of the best teams in the country."

But is Kentucky?

Perhaps Kentucky can be, in time. But the Wildcats haven't looked the part since that season-opening victory over Michigan State. They lost 67-64 to Evansville last month, then lost 69-66 to Utah earlier this week, which means UK now has two losses to teams currently ranked 100th-or-worse at KenPom with zero good wins outside of the victory over Michigan State to offset them. That's why the Wildcats are no longer in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. But a neutral-court win here at T-Mobile Arena over Ohio State, which is No. 3 in Saturday morning's updated rankings, would likely get the Wildcats back in.

