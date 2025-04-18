It was exciting news at Auburn when Chad Baker-Mazara realized midseason that he might get an extra year of eligibility and suggested he wouldn't mind spending it with the Tigers.

But, on Thursday, he suggested something different.

In what was the biggest college basketball headline of the day among power-conference schools, Baker-Mazara entered the transfer portal, which is an indication that his time at Auburn is likely done. If so, the Tigers will return zero starters from a team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and finished 32-6 after a loss to Florida in the Final Four.

Will Bruce Pearl reload?

Of course. In fact, he's already doing it.

Also on Thursday, the Tigers secured a commitment from Kevin Overton — a 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds for a Texas Tech team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. And it's reasonable to assume Pearl has more commitments on the way, ones that should give him a reasonable chance to guide Auburn to the Final Four for what would be the third time in a span of seven NCAA Tournaments. But, for now, Auburn is down to No. 19 in Version 7 of the 2025-26 CBS Sports preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings, where Houston has been No. 1 since the day after the title game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Why Houston?

It's because the Cougars are projected to return three starters — specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler — from a team that finished 35-5 after falling to Florida in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, five-star freshman Chris Cenac Jr., and four-star freshmen Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings, each of whom should play a role in helping Kelvin Sampson try to take the Cougars to the Final Four for the third time in a six-year span.

Top 25 And 1 rankings