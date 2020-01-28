College basketball rankings: Christian Braun leads Kansas, No. 4 in Top 25 And 1, to win at Oklahoma State

Kansas is a blue-blood program and annual contender to win the national championship. So sub-100 freshmen rarely make an impact with the Jayhawks. Which is why the Christian Braun story is kinda cool.

He's become an important piece for Bill Self's team.

Braun got his first career start Monday night. He took eight 3-pointers, made four of them and finished with a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds in a 65-50 victory at Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-6 guard was ranked 130th in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports. Regardless, he's averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in KU's past three games.

"I just knew I had to step up, do what I always do," Braun told reporters after Monday's win, noting that Kansas was without David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa, both of whom were serving a suspension because of the roles they played in last week's brawl at Kansas State. "We're pretty short-handed. So we all got to step up at this time."

Kansas is No. 4 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are 17-3 overall, 6-1 in the Big 12. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Texas Tech.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings