College basketball rankings: Christian Braun leads Kansas, No. 4 in Top 25 And 1, to win at Oklahoma State
The sub-100 freshman scored a game-high 16 points for the Jayhawks
Kansas is a blue-blood program and annual contender to win the national championship. So sub-100 freshmen rarely make an impact with the Jayhawks. Which is why the Christian Braun story is kinda cool.
He's become an important piece for Bill Self's team.
Braun got his first career start Monday night. He took eight 3-pointers, made four of them and finished with a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds in a 65-50 victory at Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-6 guard was ranked 130th in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports. Regardless, he's averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in KU's past three games.
"I just knew I had to step up, do what I always do," Braun told reporters after Monday's win, noting that Kansas was without David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa, both of whom were serving a suspension because of the roles they played in last week's brawl at Kansas State. "We're pretty short-handed. So we all got to step up at this time."
Kansas is No. 4 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are 17-3 overall, 6-1 in the Big 12. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Texas Tech.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-59 victory over Pacific. The Zags will take a 13-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win at Florida. The Bears will take a 16-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|17-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 21 points, three assists and three rebounds in Sunday's 71-67 victory at UNLV. The Aztecs are 21-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|21-0
|4
|Kansas
|Christian Braun made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 65-60 victory at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Texas Tech.
|--
|17-3
|5
|Florida St.
|Wyatt Wilkes got 19 points off the bench in Saturday's 85-84 victory over Notre Dame. The Seminoles are 7-1 in the ACC and on a 10-game winning streak.
|--
|17-2
|6
|Louisville
|Samuell Williamson got 14 points off the bench in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Clemson. The Cardinals will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Boston College.
|--
|17-3
|7
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 64-60 victory at Providence. All three of Villanova's losses are to top-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory at Richmond. The Flyers will take a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Duquesne.
|--
|18-2
|9
|Seton Hall
|Romaro Gill finished with 17 points, eight blocks and six rebounds in Wednesday's 73-64 win over Providence. The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East for the first time ever.
|--
|15-4
|10
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Missouri. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-3
|11
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-59 victory over Miami. Duke is 6-2 in the ACC.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 77-76 victory at Indiana. All four of Maryland's losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 18 points and eight assists in Sunday's 70-52 victory at Minnesota. The Spartans are 7-2 in the Big Ten and tied with Illinois atop the league standings.
|--
|15-5
|14
|Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists in Sunday's 96-75 victory over UCLA. The Ducks are atop the Pac-12 standings with a 6-2 league record.
|--
|17-4
|15
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 80-76 victory over Iowa State. Auburn is 5-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|17-2
|16
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's 89-85 overtime victory over Marquette. The win snapped Butler's three-game losing streak.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds in Monday's 68-62 victory over Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Maryland.
|--
|15-5
|18
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 76-74 overtime victory at Texas Tech. Kentucky is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Louisville and Arkansas.
|--
|15-4
|19
|Houston
|DeJon Jarreau finished with 12 points and six assists in Sunday's 68-49 victory over South Florida. The Cougars are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming at Tulsa.
|--
|16-4
|20
|Wichita St.
|Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-3
|21
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 72-63 victory at Michigan. The Nittany Lions own four wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-5
|22
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 victory at Michigan. Illinois will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota.
|--
|15-5
|23
|LSU
|Trendon Watford finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 69-67 victory at Texas. The Tigers will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Alabama.
|--
|15-4
|24
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 77-66 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Villanova.
|--
|16-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Akwasi Yeboah finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 victory over Nebraska. Rutgers is 9-2 in its past 11 games with wins over Seton Hall, Penn State and Indiana.
|--
|15-5
|26
|Colorado
|McKinley Wright finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 76-62 victory over Washington. The Buffaloes are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-4
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Villanova vs. St. John's game 10,000...
-
Tennessee vs Texas A&M odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game 10,000...
-
AP voter keeps Memphis at No. 18
The way one AP voter treated Memphis and Texas Tech is wildly inconsistent
-
UConn honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant
'Gigi' hoped to one day play for UConn, and the program honored her memory along with her father
-
Butler gets new adorable mascot
The pup looks ready to take over the mascot role
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home