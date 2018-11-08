College basketball rankings: Cincinnati falls out of the updated Top 25 And 1 after losing at home to Ohio State

I picked Cincinnati to win the American Athletic Conference, and ranked the Bearcats 26th in the preseason CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, mostly because Mick Cronin's program has made the NCAA Tournament eight consecutive years -- regardless of which players left and which players enrolled -- and, I just thought, they deserved the benefit of the doubt. But Wednesday's 64-56 season-opening loss at home to Ohio State got things off to a rough start.

Cincinnati is now 47th in the KenPom computer rankings.

And though it would be silly to push the Bearcats too far down your AAC projections after one game, it would be even sillier for me to keep ranking them after a loss at home to the team picked to finish eighth in the Big Ten. So I've replaced them with the team picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten — Nebraska. And that means five Big Ten programs are in Thursday morning's updated the Top 25 And 1.