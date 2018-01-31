College basketball rankings: Close loss at Clemson is no reason to drop Tar Heels

Jalek Felton is suspended. Theo Pinson is hurting. And North Carolina has now dropped three consecutive games for the first time in more than four years. So things clearly aren't great for the reigning national champions.

But they're not terrible, either.

UNC still has a resume featuring three victories over schools also ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), and just two sub-50 KenPom losses, which is something no school ranked below the Tar Heels can claim. And though Tuesday night's 82-78 loss at Clemson was disappointing for UNC fans, undeniably, for my purposes it was nothing more than a close loss on the road to a team I already had ranked higher than North Carolina anyway. Which is why North Carolina remains No. 17 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 (and one).



Next up is Saturday's game with Pitt at the Dean Smith Center. Lose that one, then we'll talk. But a close loss at Clemson is no reason to drop UNC. And, for whatever it's worth, keep this in the back of your mind: The last time the Tar Heels lost three straight games (in January 2014), they responded by winning 13 of their next 14. So Roy Williams has been here before. And last time things worked out OK.

Wednesday's Top 25 (and one)