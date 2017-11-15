College basketball rankings: Close losses not costly to Kentucky or Michigan State
Duke remains No. 1 after beating the Spartans in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 (and one) rankings
CHICAGO — It was billed as a matchup between legitimate national title contenders. And, yes, Duke-Michigan State absolutely lived up to the hype — thanks largely to an all-time great performance from Grayson Allen, who scored a career-high 37 points that lifted the top-ranked Blue Devils to an 88-81 victory in Tuesday's opening game of the Champions Classic here at the United Center.
Duke ended up winning by seven points, which might suggest this wasn't a nail-biter to those who didn't watch. But it should be noted that Michigan State actually led 75-73 with exactly four minutes remaining. So this game could've easily and reasonably gone either way, which is why the Spartans were not punished in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and) one. They were No. 4 before the loss to Duke. They're still No. 4 after the loss to Duke. And, obviously, the Blue Devils remain No. 1.
Here's the complete Top 25 (and one):
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Grayson Allen scored a career-high 37 points in Tuesday's win over Michigan State. The Blue Devils won that game despite playing the final 30 minutes without Marvin Bagley, who suffered an eye injury that sidelined him.
|--
|3-0
|2
|
|Allonzo Trier scored 30 points in Sunday's win over UMBC. The junior guard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range through two games.
|--
|2-0
|3
|
|The Jayhawks beat Kentucky late Tuesday despite missing 20 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted. Udoka Azubuike led KU with 13 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes.
|--
|2-0
|4
|
|The Spartans lost to top-ranked Duke Tuesday primarily because they let the Blue Devils grab 25 offensive rebounds. Michigan State only finished with 23 defensive rebounds in the game.
|--
|1-1
|5
|
|Shaq Morris finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Charleston. The 6-8 post player is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats suffered their first loss Tuesday when they turned the ball over 18 times against Kansas. Freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had six turnovers in 27 minutes off the bench.
|--
|2-1
|7
|
|The Wildcats made 13 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory over Nicholls. Mikal Bridges, who finished with a game-high 23 points, was responsible for four of the 3-pointers.
|--
|2-0
|8
|
|Bennie Boatwright finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over North Dakota State. The Trojans held De'Anthony Melton out for the second consecutive game.
|--
|2-0
|9
|
|The Gators made 15 3-pointers in Monday's victory over Gardner-Webb. Rice transfer Egor Koulechov finished with 34 points on 17 shots.
|--
|1-0
|10
|
|The Hurricanes shot 54.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Navy. They did this despite sophomore guard Bruce Brown making just one of the 10 shots he attempted.
|--
|2-0
|11
|
|Luke Maye finished with a career-high 26 points, on 16 shots, in Friday's win over Northern Iowa. The Tar Heels played without Joel Berry, who is out with a broken hand.
|--
|1-0
|12
|
|Bonzie Colson got 27 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Rex Pflueger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy got 23 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's win at Providence. The junior forward is averaging 29.0 points and 14.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|14
|
|All five Northwestern starters scored in double-digits in Monday's victory over Saint Peter's. The Wildcats made 23 of their 24 free throw attempts in the game.
|--
|2-0
|15
|
|The Bearcats have scored at least 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011-12 season. They've won 28 consecutive home games.
|--
|2-0
|16
|
|Freshman Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 106-69 victory over Howard. The Zags made 14 3-pointers in the game.
|--
|2-0
|17
|
|Manu Lecomte scored 23 points on 10 field goal attempts in Monday's blowout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christie. The senior guard was 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
|--
|2-0
|18
|
|David Padgett got his first career win as a head coach Sunday when the Cardinals overcame a second-half deficit to beat George Mason. Deng Adel finished with a game-high 20 points.
|--
|1-0
|19
|
|Collin Sexton made his debut Tuesday and finished with 22 points and five assists in a win over Lipscomb. John Petty added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
|--
|2-0
|20
|
|Kris Wilkes made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Friday's win over Georgia Tech. Aaron Holiday added 11 points and seven assists.
|--
|1-0
|21
|
|Jock Landale finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over New Mexico State. Saint Mary's shot 55.0 percent from the field.
|--
|2-0
|22
|
|Trevon Bluiett scored 26 points in Monday's win over Rider. The senior guard is averaging 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through two games.
|--
|2-0
|23
|
|The Aggies had the nation's most impressive victory Friday - specifically a 23-point destruction of West Virginia. Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis each scored 23 points.
|--
|1-0
|24
|
|The Boilermakers shot 57.1 percent from the field in Tuesday's win at Marquette. Isaac Haas led Purdue with a team-high 22 points in just 20 minutes.
|--
|3-0
|25
|
|Angel Delgado is averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games. He recorded a double-double in both contests.
|--
|2-0
|26
|
|Desmond Bane got 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over Tennessee Tech. Jaylen Fisher added 11 points off the bench.
|--
|2-0
