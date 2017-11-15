College basketball rankings: Close losses not costly to Kentucky or Michigan State

CHICAGO — It was billed as a matchup between legitimate national title contenders. And, yes, Duke-Michigan State absolutely lived up to the hype — thanks largely to an all-time great performance from Grayson Allen, who scored a career-high 37 points that lifted the top-ranked Blue Devils to an 88-81 victory in Tuesday's opening game of the Champions Classic here at the United Center.

Duke ended up winning by seven points, which might suggest this wasn't a nail-biter to those who didn't watch. But it should be noted that Michigan State actually led 75-73 with exactly four minutes remaining. So this game could've easily and reasonably gone either way, which is why the Spartans were not punished in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and) one. They were No. 4 before the loss to Duke. They're still No. 4 after the loss to Duke. And, obviously, the Blue Devils remain No. 1.

Here's the complete Top 25 (and one):