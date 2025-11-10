The first full week of the 2025-26 college basketball season was an eventful one. A few ranked teams already lost in high profile matchups and, as such, there's plenty of change in the second Coaches Poll of the season.

Most notably, No. 6 Arizona and No. 9 Alabama each ascended after downing a pair of top-10 teams. The Wildcats pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the early season when they dethroned reigning national champion Florida, which subsequently fell seven spots to remain in the top 10 at No. 10, 93-87 in the Hall of Fame Series.

Arizona forward Koa Peat established himself as one of the top names in a crowded class of talented freshmen with 30 points and seven rebounds against the Gators. He followed that up with an 18-point performance against Utah Tech.

Alabama went on the road and downed a previously top-five St. John's team inside Madison Square Garden. The Crimson Tide showcased their flashy offense by scoring 103 points, paced by 25 points from star guard Labaron Philon Jr. Philon's decision to spurn the NBA Draft and return to Tuscaloosa has Alabama looking like a Final Four contender.

Here's a look at the full Nov. 10 Coaches Poll after the first action of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 31; Oregon 26; Baylor 25; Indiana 24; North Carolina State 23; Virginia 14; San Diego State 10; Ole Miss 8; USC 6; Missouri 5; Georgetown 5; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Georgia 4; Iowa 3; Ohio State 2; Texas 1; Kansas State 1