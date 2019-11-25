College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll has Duke, Louisville and Michigan State at No. 1, 2 and 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
Duke is once again the top team in college basketball in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Blue Devils are one of 12 teams that are 6-0 headed into Monday's action.
With none of the top six teams losing in the past week, 1-6 remain static in this week's poll. In fact, there was little change week over week overall: only Texas fell out of the top 25 in light of its rough loss against Georgetown at Madison Square Garden.
Keep an eye in the coming days, as many of the teams below will be engaged in bracket play as Thanksgiving-week tournaments will be unfolding across the country. The ACC continues to be strongly represented at the top. Four of the six highest teams in the rankings come from the ACC. The Pac-12 is also showing well, with Oregon, Arizona, Washington and Colorado all working into the top 25. After a dismal 2018-19, the Pac-12's on the rebound.
The biggest potential matchup this week between ranked teams could come Wednesday, so long as Kansas and Michigan State hold serve and win their first two games in the Maui Invitational. If that happens, they'll play in that tourney's championship game, which would give college hoops its third tilt this season between top-five teams.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (27)
|6-0
|766
|1
|2
|Louisville (1)
|6-0
|728
|2
|3
|Michigan State (1)
|3-1
|689
|3
|4
|North Carolina
|4-0
|728
|4
|5
|Kansas
|3-1
|637
|5
|6
|Virginia
|6-0
|628
|6
|7
|Gonzaga
|6-0
|576
|8
|8
|Maryland (1)
|5-0
|572
|7
|9
|Ohio St. (1)
|5-0
|524
|9
|10
|Oregon
|5-0
|471
|11
|11
|Kentucky
|5-1
|454
|10
|12
|Texas Tech
|5-0
|430
|12
|13
|Seton Hall
|4-1
|378
|13
|14
|Arizona
|6-0
|365
|14
|15
|Utah St.
|7-0
|296
|16
|16
|Tennessee
|4-0
|276
|17
|17
|Auburn
|5-0
|255
|18
|18
|Baylor
|5-1
|223
|23
|19
|VCU
|5-0
|213
|19
|20
|Memphis
|5-1
|163
|20
|21
|Villanova
|4-2
|147
|15
|22
|Washington
|5-1
|108
|24
|23
|Xavier
|6-1
|96
|21
|24
|Colorado
|4-0
|76
|25
|25
|Florida
|5-2
|71
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 53; Purdue 42; Texas 32; Florida State 30; Michigan 24; St. Mary's 16; Penn St. 15; Kansas State 15; Butler 14; Arkansas 12; Louisiana State 10; Creighton 9; Dayton 7; Wisconsin 6; Wichita St. 2; Cincinnati 2; West Virginia 1; Tulane 1; Indiana 1; DePaul 1.
