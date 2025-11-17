College basketball rankings: Illinois surges into top 10 in Coaches Poll, Purdue maintains No. 1 status
Early-season upsets and statement wins are already reshaping the college basketball landscape
After an electric second week of the 2025‑26 college basketball season, the latest Coaches Poll reflects several early shake‑ups. Most notably, Illinois climbed the charts after a marquee win over Texas Tech, vaulting into the top 10. The Fighting Illini faced questions coming into last week about how they'd handle a high-profile non-conference test, and they answered emphatically with an 81‑77 victory.
The Red Raiders subsequently fell several spots to No. 15 after the tough early non‑conference loss. But they weren't the only Big 12 contender to suffer. BYU moved down three spots following its 86-84 loss to UConn at the Hall of Fame Series in Boston. The Cougars nearly erased a sizable second-half deficit, but the Huskies' late composure helped secure the win -- another reminder of how dangerous Dan Hurley's group looks in November.
Kentucky also absorbed a setback, sliding five spots after a 96-88 loss at Louisville in one of the week's most charged atmospheres. Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. poured in 29 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Purdue further solidified their hold on the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll with a commanding 87-80 road win at Alabama.
Here is the full Nov. 17 Coaches Poll after the second week of the 2025-26 college basketball season.
First-place votes in parenthesis
Coaches Poll
1. Purdue (20)
2. Houston (9)
3. UConn
4. Duke (2)
5. Arizona
6. Michigan
6. Louisville
8. Illinois
9. Florida
10. BYU
11. Alabama
12. Gonzaga
13. Kentucky
14. Iowa State
15. Texas Tech
16. St. John's
17. Tennessee
18. Michigan State
19. North Carolina
20. UCLA
21. Wisconsin
22. Arkansas
23. Kansas
24. Vanderbilt
25. Indiana
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 42; Auburn 37; Saint Mary's 27; Ole Miss 22; USC 20; San Diego State 20; Oregon 19; Baylor 16; Creighton 15; Virginia 14; Missouri 7; Georgetown 6; Iowa 5; Ohio State 4; Saint Louis 1