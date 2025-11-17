After an electric second week of the 2025‑26 college basketball season, the latest Coaches Poll reflects several early shake‑ups. Most notably, Illinois climbed the charts after a marquee win over Texas Tech, vaulting into the top 10. The Fighting Illini faced questions coming into last week about how they'd handle a high-profile non-conference test, and they answered emphatically with an 81‑77 victory.

The Red Raiders subsequently fell several spots to No. 15 after the tough early non‑conference loss. But they weren't the only Big 12 contender to suffer. BYU moved down three spots following its 86-84 loss to UConn at the Hall of Fame Series in Boston. The Cougars nearly erased a sizable second-half deficit, but the Huskies' late composure helped secure the win -- another reminder of how dangerous Dan Hurley's group looks in November.

Kentucky also absorbed a setback, sliding five spots after a 96-88 loss at Louisville in one of the week's most charged atmospheres. Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. poured in 29 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Purdue further solidified their hold on the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll with a commanding 87-80 road win at Alabama.

Here is the full Nov. 17 Coaches Poll after the second week of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

1. Purdue (20)

2. Houston (9)

3. UConn

4. Duke (2)

5. Arizona

6. Michigan

6. Louisville

8. Illinois

9. Florida

10. BYU

11. Alabama

12. Gonzaga

13. Kentucky

14. Iowa State

15. Texas Tech

16. St. John's

17. Tennessee

18. Michigan State

19. North Carolina

20. UCLA

21. Wisconsin

22. Arkansas

23. Kansas

24. Vanderbilt

25. Indiana

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 42; Auburn 37; Saint Mary's 27; Ole Miss 22; USC 20; San Diego State 20; Oregon 19; Baylor 16; Creighton 15; Virginia 14; Missouri 7; Georgetown 6; Iowa 5; Ohio State 4; Saint Louis 1