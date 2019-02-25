College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll keeps Duke ahead of Virginia, while Gonzaga's back at No. 1

The Gonzaga Bulldogs take the top spot and Michigan stays in the top 10 even after its home loss to Michigan State

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are now on top of the college basketball world.

The AP Top 25 and the newly released Coaches Poll both have Mark Few's 27-2 team as No. 1 in college basketball. The change atop was catalyzed because of UNC's win at Duke on Wednesday. Gonzaga is 14-0 in the WCC and can close out a perfect league slate this week if it wins at Pacific and at Saint Mary's. 

Meantime, Duke drops to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll; UNC is in the top five and joined by Virginia and Kentucky.

The only one-loss team in college basketball, the Houston Cougars, are No. 6. Tennessee's loss to LSU didn't drop the Vols too much; they're seventh, followed by Michigan State, Marquette and Michigan. 

On the back end of the poll, two newcomers from opposite ends of the country: Wofford (24-4) and Washington (22-5) tied for 25th in voting. Like Gonzaga, Wofford is unbeaten in league play. They're the only two schools that can claim that. 

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous
1 Gonzaga (26) 27-2 792 2
2 Duke 24-3 733 1
2 Virginia (2) 24-2 733 3
4 Kentucky (4) 23-4 726 4
5 North Carolina 22-5 657 9
6 Houston 26-1 600 8
7 Tennessee 24-3 586 5
8 Michigan State 23-5 582 11
9 Marquette 23-4 526 10
10 Michigan 24-4 498 7
11 Texas Tech 22-5 454 14
12 Purdue 20-7 445 13
13 Nevada 25-2 425 6
14 LSU 22-5 382 15
15 Kansas State 21-6 291 21
16 Kansas 20-7 269 12
17 Florida State 21-6 266 17
18 Wisconsin 19-8 223 23
19 Virginia Tech 21-6 206 18
20 Maryland 21-7 204 25
21 Iowa 21-6 189 19
22 Cincinnati 23-4 173 25
23 Buffalo 24-3 138 24
24 Louisville 18-10 71 22
25 Wofford 24-4 50 NR
25 Washington 22-5 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 49; Villanova 40; Mississippi State 18; Baylor 7; Auburn 6; Furman 5; Arizona State 4; Hofstra 1; Florida 1.

