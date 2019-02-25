College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll keeps Duke ahead of Virginia, while Gonzaga's back at No. 1
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take the top spot and Michigan stays in the top 10 even after its home loss to Michigan State
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are now on top of the college basketball world.
The AP Top 25 and the newly released Coaches Poll both have Mark Few's 27-2 team as No. 1 in college basketball. The change atop was catalyzed because of UNC's win at Duke on Wednesday. Gonzaga is 14-0 in the WCC and can close out a perfect league slate this week if it wins at Pacific and at Saint Mary's.
Meantime, Duke drops to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll; UNC is in the top five and joined by Virginia and Kentucky.
The only one-loss team in college basketball, the Houston Cougars, are No. 6. Tennessee's loss to LSU didn't drop the Vols too much; they're seventh, followed by Michigan State, Marquette and Michigan.
On the back end of the poll, two newcomers from opposite ends of the country: Wofford (24-4) and Washington (22-5) tied for 25th in voting. Like Gonzaga, Wofford is unbeaten in league play. They're the only two schools that can claim that.
Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga (26)
|27-2
|792
|2
|2
|Duke
|24-3
|733
|1
|2
|Virginia (2)
|24-2
|733
|3
|4
|Kentucky (4)
|23-4
|726
|4
|5
|North Carolina
|22-5
|657
|9
|6
|Houston
|26-1
|600
|8
|7
|Tennessee
|24-3
|586
|5
|8
|Michigan State
|23-5
|582
|11
|9
|Marquette
|23-4
|526
|10
|10
|Michigan
|24-4
|498
|7
|11
|Texas Tech
|22-5
|454
|14
|12
|Purdue
|20-7
|445
|13
|13
|Nevada
|25-2
|425
|6
|14
|LSU
|22-5
|382
|15
|15
|Kansas State
|21-6
|291
|21
|16
|Kansas
|20-7
|269
|12
|17
|Florida State
|21-6
|266
|17
|18
|Wisconsin
|19-8
|223
|23
|19
|Virginia Tech
|21-6
|206
|18
|20
|Maryland
|21-7
|204
|25
|21
|Iowa
|21-6
|189
|19
|22
|Cincinnati
|23-4
|173
|25
|23
|Buffalo
|24-3
|138
|24
|24
|Louisville
|18-10
|71
|22
|25
|Wofford
|24-4
|50
|NR
|25
|Washington
|22-5
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 49; Villanova 40; Mississippi State 18; Baylor 7; Auburn 6; Furman 5; Arizona State 4; Hofstra 1; Florida 1.
