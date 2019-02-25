College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll keeps Duke ahead of Virginia, while Gonzaga's back at No. 1

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are now on top of the college basketball world.

The AP Top 25 and the newly released Coaches Poll both have Mark Few's 27-2 team as No. 1 in college basketball. The change atop was catalyzed because of UNC's win at Duke on Wednesday. Gonzaga is 14-0 in the WCC and can close out a perfect league slate this week if it wins at Pacific and at Saint Mary's.

Meantime, Duke drops to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll; UNC is in the top five and joined by Virginia and Kentucky.

The only one-loss team in college basketball, the Houston Cougars, are No. 6. Tennessee's loss to LSU didn't drop the Vols too much; they're seventh, followed by Michigan State, Marquette and Michigan.

On the back end of the poll, two newcomers from opposite ends of the country: Wofford (24-4) and Washington (22-5) tied for 25th in voting. Like Gonzaga, Wofford is unbeaten in league play. They're the only two schools that can claim that.

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga (26) 27-2 792 2 2 Duke 24-3 733 1 2 Virginia (2) 24-2 733 3 4 Kentucky (4) 23-4 726 4 5 North Carolina 22-5 657 9 6 Houston 26-1 600 8 7 Tennessee 24-3 586 5 8 Michigan State 23-5 582 11 9 Marquette 23-4 526 10 10 Michigan 24-4 498 7 11 Texas Tech 22-5 454 14 12 Purdue 20-7 445 13 13 Nevada 25-2 425 6 14 LSU 22-5 382 15 15 Kansas State 21-6 291 21 16 Kansas 20-7 269 12 17 Florida State 21-6 266 17 18 Wisconsin 19-8 223 23 19 Virginia Tech 21-6 206 18 20 Maryland 21-7 204 25 21 Iowa 21-6 189 19 22 Cincinnati 23-4 173 25 23 Buffalo 24-3 138 24 24 Louisville 18-10 71 22 25 Wofford 24-4 50 NR 25 Washington 22-5 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 49; Villanova 40; Mississippi State 18; Baylor 7; Auburn 6; Furman 5; Arizona State 4; Hofstra 1; Florida 1.