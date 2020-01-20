College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll keeps Gonzaga No. 1 over Baylor, creating split in major polls

Gonzaga fans, take solace in the fact that although you lost your No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25, your Bulldogs are still at the top of the newest USA Today Coaches Poll.

Monday's refresh kept the Zags at No. 1, holding off Baylor by a margin of only four points (784 to 780). Gonzaga received 19 first-place votes, Baylor 13.

Meantime, undefeated San Diego State (19-0) was pushed down from third to fourth despite by a combined 22 points. Kansas, with back-to-back road wins over Oklahoma and Texas, nudged up to No. 3. The biggest riser in this week's poll is No. 21 Arizona, which was 30th a week ago in the voting. Biggest faller is Auburn going from fourth to 16th after losing back-to-back road games against Alabama and Florida.

Arizona, Houston, Illinois and Rutgers are new to the Coaches Poll this week. For Rutgers, it's the first time the team's been ranked since 1979.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Florida State

7. Dayton

8. Duke

9. Michigan State

10. Seton Hall

11. Villanova

12. Butler

13. Oregon

14. Kentucky

15. West Virginia

16. Auburn

17. Maryland

18. Texas Tech

19. Iowa

20. Memphis

21. Arizona

22. Wichita State

23. Illinois

24. Houston

25. Rutgers

Also receiving votes: Colorado 55; Penn St. 31; Michigan 31; Louisiana State 23; Northern Iowa 21; Florida 18; Stanford 17; Ohio St. 17; Indiana 16; Virginia 13; Creighton 13; Arkansas 12; Marquette 11; Wisconsin 7; St. Mary's 7; Yale 3; Southern California 3; East Tennessee St. 2; Liberty 1; Duquesne 1.