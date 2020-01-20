College basketball rankings: Coaches Poll keeps Gonzaga No. 1 over Baylor, creating split in major polls

The Zags maintain the top spot over the Bears, who are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 rankings

Gonzaga fans, take solace in the fact that although you lost your No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25, your Bulldogs are still at the top of the newest USA Today Coaches Poll. 

Monday's refresh kept the Zags at No. 1, holding off Baylor by a margin of only four points (784 to 780). Gonzaga received 19 first-place votes, Baylor 13. 

Meantime, undefeated San Diego State (19-0) was pushed down from third to fourth despite by a combined 22 points. Kansas, with back-to-back road wins over Oklahoma and Texas, nudged up to No. 3. The biggest riser in this week's poll is No. 21 Arizona, which was 30th a week ago in the voting. Biggest faller is Auburn going from fourth to 16th after losing back-to-back road games against Alabama and Florida

Arizona, Houston, Illinois and Rutgers are new to the Coaches Poll this week. For Rutgers, it's the first time the team's been ranked since 1979. 

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Florida State
7. Dayton
8. Duke
9. Michigan State
10. Seton Hall
11. Villanova
12. Butler
13. Oregon
14. Kentucky
15. West Virginia
16. Auburn
17. Maryland
18. Texas Tech
19. Iowa
20. Memphis
21. Arizona
22. Wichita State
23. Illinois
24. Houston
25. Rutgers

Also receiving votes: Colorado 55; Penn St. 31; Michigan 31; Louisiana State 23; Northern Iowa 21; Florida 18; Stanford 17; Ohio St. 17; Indiana 16; Virginia 13; Creighton 13; Arkansas 12; Marquette 11; Wisconsin 7; St. Mary's 7; Yale 3; Southern California 3; East Tennessee St. 2; Liberty 1; Duquesne 1.

