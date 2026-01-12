There is a new No. 1 in this week's Coaches Poll after Michigan's undefeated streak ended with its loss to Wisconsin. Arizona dethroned the Wolverines and ascended to the top spot after it remained unblemished with wins against Kansas State and TCU. The Wildcats are one of just four undefeated teams remaining, including Big 12 conference foe Iowa State, which also jumped past Michigan for the No. 2 spot.

The Wolverines didn't fall too far, as they landed inside the top three at No. 3.

Freshman Koa Peat has been the big story for Arizona. He scored in double digits in each of his team's last seven games and he already has three double-doubles. But Jaden Bradley is an under-the-radar star as a facilitator for the Wildcats.

He tabbed at least five assists and 10 points in four out of Arizona's last five games. Though he doesn't take a ton of threes, he is hitting them at a 46.2% clip since Dec. 22.

The Big 12 isn't the only home of college basketball's undefeated teams. No. 8 Vanderbilt's Cinderella run continued as the Commodores picked up wins against No. 18 Alabama and LSU. Mark Byington's squad is now 16-0, which is tied for the best start in program history.

Those wins firmly entrench Vanderbilt as the highest-ranked SEC team in the Coaches Poll.

Here's a look at the full Jan. 12 Coaches Poll.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary's 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John's 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin 5; Ohio State 3; USC 1; Indiana 1