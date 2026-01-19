The college basketball landscape is rapidly changing as conference play continues in earnest. One of the biggest beneficiaries of league games thus far has been Florida, which has quickly resurrected its season after a lackluster start by stacking impactful SEC wins.

The reigning national champions are currently tied with Texas A&M atop the SEC standings at 4-1 thanks to an impressive four-game winning streak. Three of Florida's victories in that span have been against ranked opponents.

As a result, the Gators jumped four spots to No. 16 in the latest Coaches Poll, which makes them among the highest-ranked teams in the SEC. They leapt past No. 17 Alabama and No. 20 Arkansas, though they remain behind No. 14 Vanderbilt, a team that they beat during their latest run.

Kansas has also hit its stride as of late. The Jayhawks picked up a pair of impactful Big 12 wins last week as they knocked No. 9 Iowa State from the unbeaten ranks in emphatic fashion with a 21-point win. Kansas followed that up with an 18-point victory against Baylor. Bill Self's squad went from the bubble of the Coaches Poll at No. 25 all the way to No. 19 in Monday's release.

Arizona maintained its spot at No. 1 and is one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country. Another unbeaten, Nebraska, moved up three spots to No. 7 while Miami (Ohio) is three spots outside the Top 25.

Iowa State and Vanderbilt were among that group of undefeated teams last week, but both dropped two games and fell in the Coaches Poll accordingly. The Cyclones dropped seven spots to No. 9 while the Commodores fell from No. 8 to No. 14.

Here's a look at the Jan. 19 Coaches Poll in its entirety.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Iowa 52; Wisconsin 20; Miami (OH) 19; Utah State 14; Villanova 10; Tennessee 10; Saint Mary's 9; Miami (FL) 8; Texas A&M 5; Kentucky 5; SMU 4; Seton Hall 2; UCF 1; George Mason 1