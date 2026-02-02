Conference play in college basketball often separates the contenders from the pretenders. Kansas, with a healthy Darryn Peterson back, is starting to look like a serious contender.

The Jayhawks are one of the hottest teams in the country as they continue to thrive deep in their Big 12 schedule. Kansas is on a five-game winning streak, with two of those victories coming against ranked opponents. Its latest, a Jan. 31 triumph against No. 14 BYU, propelled the Jayhawks three spots to No. 11 in the latest Coaches Poll.

It's no coincidence that Kansas' surge coincides with the return of Peterson, who is solidifying his status as the top prospect in the NBA Draft. He's averaging 19 points on 47.6% shooting from 3-point range amid Kansas' latest run.

Florida, after a tough showing against top teams in non-conference play, has started to emerge as a serious threat to repeat as a national champion. The Gators, who landed at No. 16 in Monday's Coaches Poll, have won three of their last four games by at least 18 points, including a 23-point trouncing of previously ranked Alabama on Feb. 1.

Here's a look at the Feb. 2 Coaches Poll in its entirety.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Iowa 52; Tennessee 50; UCF 15; Alabama 15; Villanova 13; Kentucky 9; North Carolina State 4; Utah State 2; Georgia 2; Saint Mary's 1