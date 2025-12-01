Kansas made its return to the latest Coaches Poll after a successful Feast Week that saw the Jayhawks go 3-0 in Players Era. Kansas landed at No. 21 after earning double-digit wins against Notre Dame and Syracuse before capping things off with a top-25 triumph over No. 13 Tennessee.

The Jayhawks initially dropped out of the rankings entirely less than a week after their 78-66 loss to No. 4 Duke. Kansas' two losses this season have come by an average of 12.5 points to the Blue Devils and No. 17 North Carolina.

Perhaps most impressively, Kansas rebounded at Players Era without star freshman Darryn Peterson, who is still recovering from a lingering hamstring injury. Elmarko Jackson and Melvin Council Jr. combined for 34 points in the win against Tennessee. The Jayhawks will face another big test Dec. 2 when they host No. 5 UConn.

Who's college basketball's best team? Michigan makes case with emphatic, history-making Players Era title run Matt Norlander

Speaking of Players Era success, no program left a more significant impression than Michigan, which emerged from Feast Week looking like a legitimate national title contender. The Wolverines ascended four spots all the way to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll after a dominant run to the Players Era Championship.

Dusty May's squad cruised past a pair of solid teams in San Diego State and No. 24 Auburn to set up a highly anticipated championship clash with Gonzaga. Michigan led wire-to-wire and handed Gonzaga a 101-61 loss, its worst of the Mark Few era.

Here is the full Dec. 1 Coaches Poll after the fourth week of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: USC 56; UCLA 33; Nebraska 31; Missouri 28; Saint Mary's 20; Baylor 19; North Carolina State 16; Virginia 14; LSU 14; Clemson 9; Butler 9; Ole Miss 8; TCU 5; Wisconsin 4; Utah State 4; SMU 4; Oklahoma State 1; Colorado 1