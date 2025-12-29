College basketball is about to heat up. With teams officially returning from winter break, Monday's slate represents the first full schedule of basketball games since Dec. 22 -- when the last Coaches Poll released.

Since it's been almost a week -- or, in some cases, more than a week -- since some ranked teams played basketball, there wasn't a whole lot of change in the latest set of rankings. Michigan still held firm as the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll following its 102-50 win against La Salle on Dec. 21.

That was Michigan's eighth straight win of at least an 18-point margin. Since Nov. 19, the Wolverines are beating their opponents by an average of 34.3 points. They return to the court Monday night for one final tune-up against McNeese State before Big Ten play continues in earnest on Jan. 2 with a key home game against USC.

Arizona is still hot on Michigan's heels for the No. 1 spot, though. The second-ranked Wildcats boast one of the best résumés in basketball thanks to strong non-conference wins against No. 22 Florida -- the reigning national champions -- as well as No. 4 UConn and No. 15 Alabama. They make their debut in conference play Jan. 3 against Utah.

Though there weren't any decisive games following its 82-81 loss to Texas Tech, Duke made its return to the top five at No. 5. The Blue Devils leapfrogged Purdue, which dropped to No. 6 in the process.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

1. Michigan (20)

2. Arizona (11)

3. Iowa State

4. UConn

5. Duke

6. Purdue

7. Gonzaga

8. Houston

9. Michigan State

10. BYU

11. Vanderbilt

12. North Carolina

13. Nebraska

13. Louisville

15. Alabama

16. Texas Tech

17. Kansas

18. Arkansas

19. Illinois

20. Tennessee

21. Virginia

22. Florida

23. Iowa

24. Georgia

25. St. John's

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 35; USC 25; Utah State 14; Auburn 7; Saint Louis 6; Clemson 6; Seton Hall 5; Oklahoma State 5; Yale 4; UCLA 4; Saint Mary's 4; LSU 3; California 2; Villanova 1; Miami (OH) 1; Indiana 1