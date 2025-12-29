michigan-basketball.jpg
College basketball is about to heat up. With teams officially returning from winter break, Monday's slate represents the first full schedule of basketball games since Dec. 22 -- when the last Coaches Poll released. 

Since it's been almost a week -- or, in some cases, more than a week -- since some ranked teams played basketball, there wasn't a whole lot of change in the latest set of rankings. Michigan still held firm as the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll following its 102-50 win against La Salle on Dec. 21. 

That was Michigan's eighth straight win of at least an 18-point margin. Since Nov. 19, the Wolverines are beating their opponents by an average of 34.3 points. They return to the court Monday night for one final tune-up against McNeese State before Big Ten play continues in earnest on Jan. 2 with a key home game against USC

Arizona is still hot on Michigan's heels for the No. 1 spot, though. The second-ranked Wildcats boast one of the best résumés in basketball thanks to strong non-conference wins against No. 22 Florida -- the reigning national champions -- as well as No. 4 UConn and No. 15 Alabama. They make their debut in conference play Jan. 3 against Utah

Though there weren't any decisive games following its 82-81 loss to Texas Tech, Duke made its return to the top five at No. 5. The Blue Devils leapfrogged Purdue, which dropped to No. 6 in the process.   

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll 

1. Michigan (20) 
2. Arizona (11)
3. Iowa State
4. UConn
5. Duke
6. Purdue
7. Gonzaga
8. Houston
9. Michigan State
10. BYU
11. Vanderbilt
12. North Carolina 
13. Nebraska 
13. Louisville 
15. Alabama
16. Texas Tech 
17. Kansas
18. Arkansas
19. Illinois
20. Tennessee 
21. Virginia 
22. Florida 
23. Iowa
24. Georgia 
25. St. John's &nbsp;

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 35; USC 25; Utah State 14; Auburn 7; Saint Louis 6; Clemson 6; Seton Hall 5; Oklahoma State 5; Yale 4; UCLA 4; Saint Mary's 4; LSU 3; California 2; Villanova 1; Miami (OH) 1; Indiana 1