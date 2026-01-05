Nebraska continues to climb up the rankings during its breakout 2025 season. The Huskers rose all the way to No. 11 in the latest Coaches Poll following their statement win against previous No. 9 Michigan State, which thirteenth in the wake of its loss. Nebraska extended its winning streak to 18, dating back to last season's College Basketball Crown Championship Game victory over UCF. It's the longest such streak in the nation and the longest winning streak in program history.

Nebraska is one of just six remaining undefeated teams, including Big Ten foe and top-ranked Michigan. The Huskers picked up some impressive wins during their current streak. In addition to their top-25 triumph against Michigan State, Nebraska also downed No. 16 Illinois, the Big 12's Kansas State and the SEC's Oklahoma.

While Nebraska ascends into a legitimate Final Four contender, last year's national champion, Florida, is headed in the opposite direction. The Gators fell out of this week's Coaches Poll entirely after they opened conference play with a 76-74 loss to Missouri.

Florida is now 9-5, which is one more loss than it had all of last season. The Gators will have a chance to bounce back with upcoming games against ranked SEC foes in No. 20 Georgia and No. 22 Tennessee.

Here's a look at the full Jan. 5 Coaches Poll.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1